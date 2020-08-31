Family, local leaders to host Justice for Jacob community celebration

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The family of Jacob Blake will host a peaceful community gathering at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the site of Jacob’s shooting.

The event, which aims to support and celebrate the Kenosha community, will include a press conference, community clean-up, food drive, healing circle, voter registration booth as well as food and services provided by local businesses.

It will start at the corner of 40th Street and 28th Avenue.

Following President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will appear in Kenosha on Tuesday, the family of Jacob Blake planned the event, saying they encourage supporters to come together to celebrate, support and strengthen the Kenosha community.

“We don’t need more pain and division from a President set on advancing his campaign at the expense of our city,” said Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake. “We need justice and relief for our vibrant community.”

“Our community is coming together across racial differences in an extraordinary show of resilience and compassion, and that is what we will continue to do on Tuesday,” said Tanya Mclean, a Kenosha resident and friend of the Blake family who helped organize the event.

The community gathering will highlight the contrast between President Trump’s divisive and inflammatory statements and the peaceful demonstrations held by the Blake family. The event will be a follow-up to Saturday’s #JusticeForJacob march and rally, where thousands of people convened to demand an end to police violence and systemic racism.

