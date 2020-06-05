Family of missing Kenosha man seeking answers

“It was really raining really hard, and perhaps that might have muffled the noise or kept people from going out to see what was going on,” she said. “I don’t know.”

The last communication the Pattersons had with Rosalio came the day before when Selia talked with him via Facetime as her son and his children were out for a walk.

“They were out for a nice stroll,” she said. “He was always with the kids, every other weekend, he had the children.”

Loved by many

Selia, who divorced Rosalio’s biological father when he was 21/2 years old and married Eugene 23 years ago, described her son as being loved by one and all.

That’s the personality he has, one that draws people to him, she said.

“He was very social, very loving, had a lot of friends,” Selia said. “Everyone loved him. He was very funny, would do and say the silliest things. He loved to dance. ... He loved to be outdoors. He would go cross country skiing. He was just very full of life and outgoing. He would try anything.”

Not that his personality didn’t sometimes get him in trouble.