Family pushing for telephone alert system for domestic violence, trafficking victims

According to the U.S. State Department, between 500,000 and 700,000 women are trafficked every year, and more than half of those are children. From that amount, fewer than 1% are ever safely returned home.

As it stands now, by law a person has to be missing 48 hours before an official report can be filed, and by that time, it’s often too late, Cox said.

And that’s a big push behind this latest quest.

“The system is already in place,” he said. “All you have to do is put (the information in), hit the button and it launches the alert. I just think it’s a great idea. I’m open. I’ll talk to anybody about it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It has nothing to do with politics one way or the other. It’s been falling on deaf ears. I don’t know why.”

Kenosha County Board Supervisor Gabe Nudo said he’s had some initial talks with Cox about the idea, but that’s about where it currently stands. And while it’s uncertain what role county government would play, if any, in advancing the idea, it’s something that has Nudo’s interest.