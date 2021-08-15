Family pushing for telephone alert system for domestic violence, trafficking victims

In the era of smartphones, hearing an Amber Alert is something to which many have become accustomed.
The alarm sounds when a child has been abducted and authorities need the public’s help. And, according to online statistics, since its inception in 1996 and as of April of this year, more than 1,000 children have been rescued specifically because of the system.
But when it comes to people in a domestic violence situation, there is no such system in place for victims.
While it’s not even really gone beyond the conversational stage, putting together an alert for those who need immediate help is the focus of one family that has been decimated by domestic violence.
Timothy Cox, stepfather of Bianca Vite, who was 21 when she was murdered at the hands of her husband in 2012, said he’s engaged local politicians to float the idea of a “Bianca Alert,” in an effort to continue helping other potential victims.
“They have an Amber Alert, they have a Silver Alert, but for all the trafficking going on, there’s no alert for someone in between whose life is in jeopardy,” he said. “When this happened (to Bianca), we didn’t her from her on Dec. 22 (2012) until the cops knocked on our door.
“We tried everybody we could. There were no alerts. There was no way to save her.”
According to the U.S. State Department, between 500,000 and 700,000 women are trafficked every year, and more than half of those are children. From that amount, fewer than 1% are ever safely returned home.
As it stands now, by law a person has to be missing 48 hours before an official report can be filed, and by that time, it’s often too late, Cox said.
And that’s a big push behind this latest quest.
“The system is already in place,” he said. “All you have to do is put (the information in), hit the button and it launches the alert. I just think it’s a great idea. I’m open. I’ll talk to anybody about it.
“It has nothing to do with politics one way or the other. It’s been falling on deaf ears. I don’t know why.”
Kenosha County Board Supervisor Gabe Nudo said he’s had some initial talks with Cox about the idea, but that’s about where it currently stands. And while it’s uncertain what role county government would play, if any, in advancing the idea, it’s something that has Nudo’s interest.
“The last time I talked to Tim, we said let’s touch base and see what can be done,” Nudo said. “I’m planning on getting together with Tim. I’m going to sit down with him and see what can be done, then I’ll run it through (the county’s) corporation counsel and see how we can do it. I think it’s something worth taking a look at.”
Alert origins
The Amber Alert, which stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, is named after Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old girl who was abducted and murdered in Arlington, Texas, in 1996.
As of April of this year, there are 86 Amber Alert plans active in the United States, according to online statistics.
“Our goal is to save somebody,” Cox said. “Look at all the lives that were saved by the Amber Alert. It didn’t bring Amber back, and that mother lost her daughter forever, but because of that alert, she’s had some peace.
“Everybody stops when that alert goes off, and it gives everybody a chill.”
Keeping the conversation at the forefront is vital to attacking the problem of domestic violence head on, Lisa Fuller-Cox, Bianca’s mother, said.
And that topic certainly isn’t an easy one — as her family knows all too well.
“As a mother, a lot of people don’t want to bring it up because they feel that we don’t want to talk about our child,” she said. “But we do. And it may hurt, and I may cry, and it may make you feel uncomfortable, but you need to always talk about your child. There’s nothing like losing your child.”