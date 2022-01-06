Family seeking local caterer apparently missing following fire that destroyed Model Market

The family of a beloved local caterer is seeking his whereabouts more than a day after a fire destroyed an iconic 102-year-old Kenosha neighborhood grocery store and the dwellings above it.

Johnny Mikus, who is in his late 60s, had lived in a unit above Model Market when a 5 p.m. fire raged through the two-story building and its apartments at 2327 54th Street Wednesday night. Kenosha Fire officials Thursday night were still investigating the cause and origin of the blaze that leveled the two-story structure, which had stood since 1919 in the city’s Mt. Carmel-Columbus Park neighborhood.

Firefighters were on scene continuously for nearly 12 hours and again on Thursday as hot spots flared up intermittently throughout the day in the bitter cold.

MODEL MARKET FIRE Kenosha Fire Department personnel confer as they continue to battle smoke and flames coming from the Model Market grocery store, 2327 54th St.…

Early reports had indicated that all of the residents of the apartments, of which there were four above the grocery store, had evacuated building. Initial reports from fire officials also indicated there were no injuries at the time.

However, Mikus’ family members said Thursday the man, who people call “Chef Little John” has not been seen or heard from since and they are very worried.

According to Theresa Moon, Mikus’ niece, a police officer on scene the night of the fire told her that authorities knocked on the doors upstairs and in one of the rooms nobody answered. They figured no one was at home, she said. She said she was told firefighters also returned later upstairs to see if anyone else was there.

“Then, they said everybody was out of the building, but that was way before they accounted for everybody,” said Moon.

Searching everywhere

Moon’s mother Sherry McCormick of Kenosha, noted in a social media post that they had searched local hospitals, contacted the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, which was assisting displaced residents of the fire, as well as, having spoken with fire and police officials.

Moon and her siblings also canvassed the neighborhood asking whether residents had possibly seen their uncle.

“We went door to door. We asked every hospital. Red Cross, everything,” she said. “We checked every alley. We’ve been at this for more than 24 hours.”

Moon and her family have also reached out to others on social media, including Facebook, where numerous videos of the fire had been posted, but to no avail.

“So, everybody keeps saying, `Nobody died, everybody is accounted for.' And it’s like no, they didn’t verify that,” she said. “We don’t know where he is.”

Moon said her uncle had been sick with a cold the last few days. She fears that he could have been lying down, possibly resting at the time, and might not have heard the knocks on the door. She said she last spoke with him on the phone on Tuesday.

“I was checking on him because he wasn’t feeling too good. He said he was still sick and he would let me know if he needed anything,” she said. He had also gone downstairs to the store to pay his rent.

Moon said a building owner who knew Mikus had been sick called to tell him that there was a fire in the building and that he needed to leave right away. Moon said her uncle answered the phone and acknowledged he had to leave. Moon said a neighbor had also seen Mikus at the back entrance to his apartment during the fire.

“And then, we have no idea what happened to him. We don’t know if he couldn’t get down or if he went a different way,” she said. “If he got out, is he somewhere? Where? We have no idea where he went.”

Authorities confirmed they had received reports a man had been unaccounted for in the fire, however, they had not substantiated the information, which has been turned over to the detective bureau. Police, however, have not been able to access the scene for further investigation as of late Thursday, according to Lt. Desiree Farchione.

Former chef, part-time caterer

A single man, Mikus lived alone in his apartment and grew up in the neighborhood where Model Market once stood. The semi-retired caterer and former chef, according to Moon, would prepare the special of the week at Club Bene’s, a tavern nearby at 2827 63rd St. He als fulfilled special orders for parties.

“Everybody loved his food. He made everything. He catered to huge parties of 500 people. He did little parties,” she said of her uncle, who had worked as a chef for more than four decades.

Moon sa

Johnny Mikus Johnny "Chef Little John" Mikus

id he didn’t drive so she and her sister would often take him to where he needed to go. Mikus earned the nickname Chef Little John because of his stature. Mikus stood just 5 feet 3 inches tall and was both a “jokester” and “a charmer.” She likened him to a shorter, but “cuter” version of actor Joe Pesci.

“Everybody loves him. He’s just the sweetest little man,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.