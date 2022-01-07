Family seeking local caterer reported missing following fire that destroyed Model Market

The family of a beloved local caterer is seeking his whereabouts more than a day after a fire destroyed an iconic 102-year-old Kenosha neighborhood grocery store and the dwellings above it.

Johnny Mikus, who is in his late 60s, resided in a unit above Model Market and was there when the 5 p.m. fire raged through the two-story building and its apartments at 2327 54th St. Wednesday night. Kenosha Fire officials Friday were still investigating the cause and origin of the blaze that leveled the two-story structure, which had stood since 1919 in the city’s Mt. Carmel-Columbus Park neighborhood.

In a press release issued Friday morning, Kenosha Fire Chief Christopher Bigley acknowledged rumors that the fire may have been intentionally set.

“This is speculation and we will proceed in the fact finding process, with great care, should this investigation turn into a crime scene,” the release read. “The search process is currently underway and we are looking for the person who has not been located as well as evidence of how the fire started. Further release of information is largely dependent on the results of our findings.”

Firefighters were on scene continuously for nearly 12 hours Wednesday night and early Thursday morning and again throughout the day on Thursday as hot spots flared up intermittently throughout the day in the bitter cold.

MODEL MARKET FIRE Kenosha Fire Department personnel confer as they continue to battle smoke and flames coming from the Model Market grocery store, 2327 54th St.…

Early reports had indicated that all of the residents of the apartments, of which there were four above the grocery store, had evacuated the building. Initial reports from fire officials also indicated there were no injuries at the time.

However, Mikus’ family members said Thursday the man, who people call “Chef Little John” has not been seen or heard from since and they are very worried.

According to Theresa Moon, Mikus’ niece, a police officer on scene the night of the fire told her that authorities knocked on the doors upstairs and in one of the rooms nobody answered. They figured no one was at home, she said. She said she was told firefighters also returned later upstairs to see if anyone else was there.

“Then, they said everybody was out of the building, but that was way before they accounted for everybody,” said Moon.

In the Friday media release, fire officials said they are aware that “a person who has not been accounted for.”

“This continues to be a Kenosha Fire Department investigation; however, we are working closely with Kenosha Police Department’s fire investigators as we proceed,” the release read. “There were no other known injuries to the public or fire department personnel.”

Searching everywhere

Moon’s mother Sherry McCormick of Kenosha, noted in a social media post that they had searched local hospitals, contacted the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, which is assisting displaced residents of the fire, as well as having spoken with fire and police officials.

Moon and her siblings also canvassed the neighborhood asking whether residents had possibly seen their uncle.

“We went door to door. We asked every hospital. Red Cross, everything,” she said. “We checked every alley. We’ve been at this for more than 24 hours.”

Moon and her family have also reached out to others on social media, including Facebook, where numerous videos of the fire had been posted, but to no avail.

“So, everybody keeps saying, `Nobody died, everybody is accounted for.’ And it’s like no, they didn’t verify that,” she said. “We don’t know where he is.”

Moon said her uncle had been sick with a cold the last few days. She fears that he could have been lying down, possibly resting at the time, and might not have heard the knocks on the door. She said she last spoke with him on the phone on Tuesday.

“I was checking on him because he wasn’t feeling too good. He said he was still sick and he would let me know if he needed anything,” she said. He had also gone downstairs to the store to pay his rent.

Moon said a building owner who knew Mikus had been sick called to tell him that there was a fire in the building and that he needed to leave right away. Moon said her uncle answered the phone and acknowledged he had to leave. Moon said a neighbor had also seen Mikus at the back entrance to his apartment during the fire.

“And then, we have no idea what happened to him. We don’t know if he couldn’t get down or if he went a different way,” she said. “If he got out, is he somewhere? Where? We have no idea where he went.”

On Thursday, building owner Tony Del Frate said he was the one speaking with Mikus by phone during the fire.

“I may have been the last person to speak with him,” Tony Del Frate said.

Del Frate said that Mikus told him he was in his apartment and Del Frate said that Mikus was coughing and sounded “delirious.”

“I said ‘Johnny the place is on fire, get out,’ “ Del Frate said, his voice choking up with emotion. Del Frate said that Mikus’ response trailed off in an incomplete sentence and then Del Frate lost contact with Mikus.

Former chef, part-time caterer

A single man, Mikus lived alone in his apartment and grew up in the neighborhood where Model Market once stood. The semi-retired caterer and former chef, according to Moon, would prepare the special of the week at Club Bene’s, a tavern nearby at 2827 63rd St. He also fulfilled special orders for parties.

“Everybody loved his food. He made everything. He catered to huge parties of 500 people. He did little parties,” she said of her uncle, who had worked as a chef for more than four decades.

Moon said her uncle didn’t drive so she and her sister would often take him to where he needed to go. Mikus earned the nickname Chef Little John because of his stature. He stood just 5 feet 3 inches tall and was both a “jokester” and “a charmer.” She likened him to a shorter, but “cuter” version of actor Joe Pesci.

“Everybody loves him. He’s just the sweetest little man,” she said.

Kenosha News staff members Daniel Gaitan, Joe States and Sean Krajacic contributed to this report.

