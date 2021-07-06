Fantastic offer for unlimited digital access to the Kenosha News

Get local news while it’s happening. Keep up to date with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. Get started today with this fantastic limited Editor’s offer: 3 months unlimited access for just $1!

A city ordinance approved in the spring with the aim of combating human trafficking was behind a Kenosha Police sting operation that led to 22…
Prosecutors are trying to introduce evidence at trial that Kyle Rittenhouse is associated with the Proud Boys and that he had a past violent e…
Long after grand opening, Kenosha County safe house for trafficking victims for sale without ever opening its doors
The collapse of plans for a safe house for sex trafficking survivors in Pleasant Prairie has frustrated volunteers, who gave hundreds of hours and tens of thousands of dollars to the project.
WILMOT — Kelly and Adam Hansen, owners of Hansen’s Ice Cream Parlor, recently revealed their new Wilmot location, after announcing back in Feb…
One person was shot during gunfire that broke out on the city’s north side early Sunday.
A Kenosha woman allegedly locked her children in their rooms for months at a time as a punishment recommended by a minister.
Two shootings, a house fire and a diving accident were part of a busy Independence Day weekend for Kenosha County emergency responders.
A fire that apparently began inside a recycling bin burned up siding and damaged a home in the White Caps subdivision Thursday night.
Thanks to Zuppa Toscana — a traditional Italian soup that originated in Tuscany — Kenosha resident Lexy Rogers is competing on "MasterChef: Legends," now airing its 11th season on Fox.
A Town of Burlington man is being held on $10,000 bond, charged with his fifth OWI after allegedly crashing into a vehicle on Highway 50 in Wh…