Farm machinery sparks fire in corn field

SALEM LAKES — A failed wheel bearing on a piece of farm equipment is blamed for igniting a fire Wednesday morning in a corn field in Salem Lakes.

The fire broke out at 10:41 a.m. and burned approximately 2 acres of cut corn field in the 2200 block of 83rd Street east of Montgomery Lake, said Salem Lakes Fire Chief Jim Lejcar.

Salem Fire was also assisted by Bristol Fire, which brought an all-terrain vehicle and water tender to the scene. Lejcar said the fire scene was cleared within a half hour.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0