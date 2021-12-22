Farm Support Program funding helps offset pandemic losses for county farmers

Kenosha County farmers received a total of $117,030 as part of the third round of Farm Support Program funding, Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced Monday.

This round of funding provided more than $50 million in direct aid payments in support of Wisconsin farmers who experienced economic losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, the governor has directed $100 million to support Wisconsin farmers through this program.

“From trade wars and supply chain issues to environmental challenges, Wisconsin farmers and their families have faced challenges for years as they’ve worked to make sure Wisconsinites and families across the country could put food on their tables,” Evers said. “Our farmers have always had our backs, and we’ve got to have theirs.

“I’m proud to direct these funds to more than 20,000 Wisconsin farmers to help bolster their businesses, support our rural communities and ensure the long-term recovery and success of our farmers, their families and agricultural industries across our state.”

The first two rounds of funding were received in 2020. The state saw a 33% increase in applications this year for the third round of funding.

In Kenosha County, 47 farmers received a payment during the third round of funding. In total, 108 Kenosha County farmers received $325,543 through the Farm Support Program.

Other counties

In Walworth County, meanwhile, 317 farmers received a combined $789,330 this round. In total, 510 Walworth County farmers received $1,428,657 through the program.

And in Racine County, 203 farmers received a combined $505,470 this round. In total, 309 Racine County farmers have received $856,693 through the program.

Direct support to farmers overall exceeded $1 million in more than half of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. For example, through all three rounds of the program, Grant County farmers received more than $6 million in support, while support directed to farmers in Marathon and Dodge counties exceeded $3.6 million. And in several counties in southwestern, central and western Wisconsin, support for farmers surpassed $2 million.

“Governor Evers announced the newest round of the Farm Support Program in August, and our staff and industry stakeholders used that time to highlight the news to producers across the state,” DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski said. “One in nine Wisconsin jobs are in an agriculture-related field, so the interest that we saw in this program has far-reaching impacts. Farmers recirculate these dollars in their local communities.”

The state Department of Revenue (DOR) administered the program, including sending letters to pre-qualified farmers with between $10,000 and $5 million in gross income.

“This round of the Farm Support Program saw 20,415 farmers apply from diverse farming operations, including dairy, livestock and crops,” DOR Secretary Peter Barca said. “This application process went smoothly, and I am pleased we were able to assist Governor Evers as he makes these crucial investments in our hard-working farmers and agriculture economy.”

