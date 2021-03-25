 Skip to main content
Fatal crash occurred after driver lost control while passing at high speed; driver killed identified
A man killed in a crash on Highway C in Bristol Tuesday was identified as a 52-year-old Milwaukee resident.

According to the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department, Troy B. Martin of Milwaukee was headed east on two-lane Highway C in a Toyota Camry at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he passed another eastbound vehicle at a high rate of speed. While passing he lost control, went onto the south shoulder then veered into the westbound lane and struck a westbound Ford Focus head on. The crash occurred on the 13900 block of Highway C. According to the sheriff’s department, speed was a factor in the crash.

Martin was taken by ambulance to Froedtert South Hospital’s Pleasant Prairie campus, where he was later pronounced dead.

The two occupants of the Ford Focus -- the driver, a 20-year-old Kenosha man and the passenger, a 21-year-old Kenosha woman -- were both seriously injured. Sgt. David Wright said both remain hospitalized.

