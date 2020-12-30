Fatal crash reported late Tuesday on I-94, dozens of other crashes overnight and Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY — A fatal crash on I-94, and dozens of accidents and motorists in need of assistance kept emergency crews busy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the area experienced its first winter storm of the season.

"During the storm, our department assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol by blocking traffic in the 12200 block of I-94 northbound for a fatal motor vehicle crash that they investigated," said Sgt. David Wright, public information officer for the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

The fatal crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when a car skidded on the slippery roads and was struck by a semi. Further information on the crash was expected to be released by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff's Department deputies responded to:

4 crashes with injuries.

8 property-damage accidents.

12 calls to assist motorists.

3 fire calls.

At this time there were no reported road closures in Kenosha County due to the storm.

"Our deputies were able to keep up with the calls for service and did an excellent job serving the people of Kenosha County," Wright said. "The roadways were hazardous and slippery."