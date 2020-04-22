Fatal fire remains under investigation, not believed to be suspicious

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The cause of fatal fire in the Timber Ridge Manufactured Home Community remains under investigation, but officials do not believe it was suspicious.

One person died in the mobile home fire reported at 11:02 p.m Tuesday in the 1800 block of 104th Street.

According to a statement from Pleasant Prairie Police, the first units to arrive found heavy fire at the rear of the home on the southeast side of the mobile home park. Witnesses said a resident was possibly still inside.

While firefighters put out the flames, a search of the mobile home revealed the body of the victim, whose identity was not immediately released pending official identification by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner. Fire Chief Craig Roepke said one person lived alone in the home.

Village police and fire departments are conducting an investigation with assistance from members of the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force.

Roepke said Wednesday that the task force’s investigation is not complete.

“I would say the fire is not suspicious in origin, but we are going through the normal procedure (in investigating) a fire fatality,” he said.