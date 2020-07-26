Fatal shootout in alley leads to 15-year- prison sentence

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dayquan Christian was with a friend outside a house where a party was going on when they saw a Jeep cruise down the alley, its lights off.

Christian’s friend had told him earlier that the friend had people looking to kill him, believing he had been involved in a drug robbery. When the Jeep stopped and several people got out, Christian told police later, he thought they were coming for his friend.

A Kenosha Police officer who was on patrol nearby that night on Nov. 18, 2018, heard gunfire, 12 to 15 shots. Christian at first told investigators he was not involved in the shooting, but later admitted that he had started firing at the men walking down the alley on the 6700 block of 25th Avenue. There was an exchange of gunfire, and 27-year-old Deonte White of Zion, Ill., was killed, found dead in the alley with a single gunshot wound in his back and a handgun in his hand.

At his sentencing for second degree reckless homicide Friday, Christian tearfully apologized to White’s family, who were watching the sentencing online.