Fatal shootout in alley leads to 15-year- prison sentence

Dayquan Christian was with a friend outside a house where a party was going on when they saw a Jeep cruise down the alley, its lights off.
Christian’s friend had told him earlier that the friend had people looking to kill him, believing he had been involved in a drug robbery. When the Jeep stopped and several people got out, Christian told police later, he thought they were coming for his friend.
A Kenosha Police officer who was on patrol nearby that night on Nov. 18, 2018, heard gunfire, 12 to 15 shots. Christian at first told investigators he was not involved in the shooting, but later admitted that he had started firing at the men walking down the alley on the 6700 block of 25th Avenue. There was an exchange of gunfire, and 27-year-old Deonte White of Zion, Ill., was killed, found dead in the alley with a single gunshot wound in his back and a handgun in his hand.
At his sentencing for second degree reckless homicide Friday, Christian tearfully apologized to White’s family, who were watching the sentencing online.
“This is the hardest thing in my life to do, to sit here and admit to something I didn’t mean to do; I really feared for my life in this situation,” Christian said. “To Mr. and Mrs. White and the White family, I’m truly sorry for the loss of your son and your brother. I never meant for this to happen; I wish I could bring him back. I really wish I could. I would give up my own life to bring him back for you guys.”
At the sentencing, Judge David Wilk said Christian — who had survived being shot in 2016 — may have believed he was protecting himself and his friend, but he said that Christian continued to fire his gun at White as he ran away. When White was struck in the back, Wilk said, he was 50 yards away from Christian and fleeing.
“Your ability to remove yourself and be safe was everywhere,” Wilk said. “You had transitioned from feeling you were the hunted and you had become the hunter.”
Wilk sentenced Christian to 15 years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision. The sentence will be concurrent to a sentence he is currently serving after his supervision on a previous drug charge was revoked due to the shooting.
