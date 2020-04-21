Father charged in death of 11-month-old child

A Kenosha father has been charged in connection with the death of his 11-month-old son.
Loren Hamilton, 26, of Kenosha, had his initial appearance in court Tuesday on charges of first-degree reckless homicide. His court appearance was through a video connection from the Kenosha County Detention Center due to the COVID-19 state of emergency.
The baby died Dec. 12, 2019, at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin two days after his parents had called 911 to report he was not breathing. Police and paramedics who went to the apartment on the 6000 block of 19th Avenue found the baby was unconscious and not breathing. He was placed on life support at the hospital but died without showing any brain activity.
An autopsy showed the baby died of a head injury associated with shaking and being struck against an object. According to the criminal complaint, Hamilton admitted to an investigator that he had shaken the baby because he was frustrated with his crying and that he may have forcefully placed him on the wooden floor.
Hamilton has been in custody since the day the baby was injured, held in jail on a probation hold while the investigation was underway. He was charged on Friday afternoon.
Along with the reckless homicide charge, Hamilton was charged with two counts of child neglect. According to the criminal complaint, Hamilton and his girlfriend said they had just moved into the apartment. The complaint states the apartment was in disarray and did not have heat, furniture or lights. The couple’s three children, including the baby, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, slept together on a blanket on a wood floor.
The other two children were screened for child abuse after the baby died. According to the complaint, the 3-year-old was found to have an insomnia drug and an antidepressant drug in her system.
In his appearance Tuesday, Hamilton was emotional, dabbing his eyes with a tissue and putting his head down on a desk when Commissioner Larry Keating barred Hamilton from having contact with his girlfriend and their two living children while the case is pending.
Defense attorney Carl Johnson asked that they be able to continue to have contact, saying they have been speaking to each other during the months that the case was being investigated. Because Hamilton is being held in jail pending revocation of probation on a previous charge, Johnson said, all of their conversations would be monitored. Keating rejected that request.
“The allegation of first-degree reckless homicide is incredibly, incredibly serious,” Keating said.
He called the allegations “very disturbing” and the alleged injuries that caused the baby’s death “reprehensible” and “preventable.”
Keating set bond at $200,000.
