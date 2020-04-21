Father charged in death of 11-month-old child

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Kenosha father has been charged in connection with the death of his 11-month-old son.

Loren Hamilton, 26, of Kenosha, had his initial appearance in court Tuesday on charges of first-degree reckless homicide. His court appearance was through a video connection from the Kenosha County Detention Center due to the COVID-19 state of emergency.

The baby died Dec. 12, 2019, at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin two days after his parents had called 911 to report he was not breathing. Police and paramedics who went to the apartment on the 6000 block of 19th Avenue found the baby was unconscious and not breathing. He was placed on life support at the hospital but died without showing any brain activity.

An autopsy showed the baby died of a head injury associated with shaking and being struck against an object. According to the criminal complaint, Hamilton admitted to an investigator that he had shaken the baby because he was frustrated with his crying and that he may have forcefully placed him on the wooden floor.

Hamilton has been in custody since the day the baby was injured, held in jail on a probation hold while the investigation was underway. He was charged on Friday afternoon.