Father sets up sting to catch man allegedly trying to solicit teen

A father set up an online sting to try to catch a man he believed was trying to solicit his teenager daughter for sex.

According to a criminal complaint, a 17-year-old girl was staying with friends in Kenosha when a man she knew allegedly tried to convince her to get her 15-year-old friends to have sex with him in exchange for $60. Instead, the girl told the 15-year-old’s father what the man had said.

The father then messaged the man posing as his daughter, giving him a time and date to meet for sex. When the man agreed, the father informed police. According to the criminal complaint, police then waited at the arranged spot.

Richard Kroncke, Sr., 56, was charged Monday with child enticement. According to the criminal complaint, Kroncke told investigators he believed the older girl was working as a prostitute and that he set up the meeting not because he was trying to solicit sex but to “take her to the police station to show her what she was doing was wrong.” Kroncke is being held on $35,000 bond.

