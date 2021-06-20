Father's Day 2021: Celebrating Dad, at home or away

Father’s Day 2021 looks a lot different from Father’s Day 2020.
The most obvious difference? We can see people’s faces again!
Now that we’ve dumped face masks for the most part — we interrupt to remind you to get your COVID-19 vaccine if you haven’t already — and are free to move about the country again, Father’s Day gatherings are back.
Maybe in 2020, you toasted Dad on his big day over Zoom or gathered outside at a safe distance from one another and waved.
While that brought sadness, no doubt, to many families, I do know some fathers likely appreciated celebrating Father’s Day by doing nothing more than napping in the backyard.
If your dad wants peace and quiet today, by all means, give him the gift of a restful Sunday.
If you want to entertain Dad away from the house today, however, there are many options in this area:
Monster trucks! Seriously, monster trucks — which we’re assuming are even bigger than the ginormous non-monster trucks people drive every day — are at Wilmot Raceway at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds today, 30820 111th St. in Wilmot. Monster Truck Throwdown superstars including the “Flying Dump Truck,” Wisconsin’s own Devastator, the World’s Largest ATV and Terminal Velocity are there, along with “backflippin’ Freestyle Motocross and your chance to take a ride on a real Monster Truck!” A free track party starts at 2 p.m. (that’s your chance to meet the drivers and grab some autographs while you get close to those trucks), with the event starting at 4 p.m. Tickets at the gate are $25 for adults and $15 for kids (ages 2-12; free for children under age 2).
Baseball! And Racing Sausages! The Kenosha Kingfish are in action at Simmons Field this afternoon, taking on the Battle Creek Bombers. Even more exciting: This game features Mascot Mania, with the team’s King Elvis joined by other area mascots in a pre-game kickball game on the field. There will also be an appearance by the Famous Racing Sausages of Milwaukee Brewers games fame. 1:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.
Sailboats! And barbecue! And swing dancing! The Kenosha Community Sailing Center is hosting a family dance and barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave. The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for children. Mini-introductory swing dance lessons will be held every two hours. Chef John Baker will be the grill master, and a DJ will be playing a mix of kid-friendly songs. For more information, call 262-997-9343, email info@kenoshasailing.org or search “Kenosha Sailing Center” on Facebook.
Adorable baby animals! Today is the final day of this summer’s “Babies on the Farm” festival at the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers. The 2021 edition has an exotic twist: This year’s baby animals will feature safari-themed animals, along with “your farm favorites.” That means if you’ve ever wanted to feed a kangaroo (and who hasn’t?), this is your chance. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, available online or at the gate. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge. For more information, go to the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm page on Facebook.
Lego animals AND real animals! The Milwaukee County Zoo offers free admission to all dads on Father’s Day, which is a great reason to go. Here’s an even better reason, especially for fans of the fun Fox summer competition “Lego Masters”: This summer, the Milwaukee County Zoo features “Animal Super Powers,” huge sculptures by artist Sean Kenney made from, yes, Lego bricks. As a bonus, the sculptures are fun but also educational. The sculptures “explore the evolutionary, biological and environmental reasons for amazing animal adaptations such as shapeshifting, super-strength, echolocation and limb regeneration.” And we thought they were just cool! www.milwaukeezoo.org. Note: Dad may get in free today, but the $15 parking fee is still in effect. The Lego show is there through Sept. 6 and costs $3, in addition to zoo admission.
Beer and pretzels! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park welcomes dads — and everyone ese, too — with live music from Sipos & Young, performing 3 to 6 p.m. today. There’s also a “Buy One, Get One for Dad” drink special. The Biergarten is located at the south entrance of the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Admission is free. It opens at noon on weekends. For details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.
Celebrating dear old dad
If you’re not planning to take Dad out today, you can still celebrate the holiday in more ways than just handing him a card you bought on the way to his home. And if you’re a dad reading this column, hand it to one of your children and let them entertain you.
Buy him dinner. And make sure it’s not from a bag shoved out a drive-thru window. (Unless your dad’s favorite dinner involves a Big Mac and a pile of McDonald’s fries, and your mom won’t let him have it any other day. If that’s the case, enjoy!)
Or, make him dinner. And if you’re grilling, don’t make him man the coals unless he truly enjoys being the grillmaster.
You could buy him tools, but your mom would probably prefer that you help your dad actually finish one of the DIY projects he has started and abandoned. Bonus: You might learn some new, creative ways to curse!
Build something together. And if your dad is one of the many, many folks who started (or planned) home improvement projects during the pandemic, help him finish it and offer to pay for the wood. With lumber prices soaring, this is a great gift idea.
Frame some family photos. I know everyone has loads of photos stored on their phones, but wouldn’t your father love to have a framed photo to hang on a wall or set on a table?
Spend some time together — and not in front of the TV “resting your eyes.”
Spreading the news ...
Whatever you do — or don’t do (napping is still an option) — to mark this holiday, on Father’s Day at least give your dad the courtesy of keeping his Sunday Kenosha News in order.
If there was one thing that irritated my dad (and there were many things), it was when someone (maybe me, maybe one of my sisters, maybe the dog) grabbed a section out of the newspaper and didn’t return it. Or, even worse, put it back in Out Of Order!
This is my seventh Father’s Day without a dad, but whenever I’m missing him, I mess up my own copy of the paper just to have that familiar feeling of parental guilt.
Happy Father’s Day, Dad, wherever you are.
