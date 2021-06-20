Father's Day 2021: Celebrating Dad, at home or away

Father’s Day 2021 looks a lot different from Father’s Day 2020.

The most obvious difference? We can see people’s faces again!

Now that we’ve dumped face masks for the most part — we interrupt to remind you to get your COVID-19 vaccine if you haven’t already — and are free to move about the country again, Father’s Day gatherings are back.

Maybe in 2020, you toasted Dad on his big day over Zoom or gathered outside at a safe distance from one another and waved.

While that brought sadness, no doubt, to many families, I do know some fathers likely appreciated celebrating Father’s Day by doing nothing more than napping in the backyard.

If your dad wants peace and quiet today, by all means, give him the gift of a restful Sunday.

If you want to entertain Dad away from the house today, however, there are many options in this area: