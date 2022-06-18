Father's Day 2022: Celebrating Dad, at home or away

Father’s Day is the Rodney Dangerfield of parental holidays.
Compared to Mother’s Day, it doesn’t get any respect!
While we realize some fathers want nothing more than to nap in peace on Father’s Day, there are plenty of options for entertaining Dad away from the house today:
Cars, cars, cars. A lot of dads in the Kenosha area are “car guys.” Literally. Thousands of them worked for American Motors Corp. and/or Chrysler making those cars. The Vintage Auto Group and Kenosha Classic Street Machines are back today, hosting their popular Father’s Day Car Show in Baker Park. This year’s show — returning after a two-year COVID hiatus — is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the park, at Sheridan Road and 65th Street. All makes and models of vehicles are welcome. It’s $5 per vehicle to show a car; free for spectators. There will be food vendors, music, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.
Racing cars! Wilmot Raceway at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot is hosting a Father’s Day Special of racing today, with Wisconsin wingLESS Sprints, street stocks and bandits. Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with pits opening at 3 p.m. $15 for adults, $5 for kids age 11 and young. A Pit Pass is $27. Get more details at wilmotraceway.com.
Baseball! And ... tiaras? The Kenosha Kingfish are in action at Simmons Field this afternoon, taking on the Kalamazoo Growlers. Even more exciting: It’s Princess Night, so Dad can rock a tiara during the 4:05 pm. game. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.
Beer and pretzels! And Dad Stuff! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park has teamed up with Kenosha’s Public Brewing Co. for a Father’s Day Celebration. Dad-approved activities include: Food trucks, lawn games, a push mower contest (with prizes!), something called a Dad Shoes Pageant (with prizes!) and live music by The Roundabouts. Did we mention there’s also beer — including a special brew from Public Craft called Dad Shoes — and food? As a bonus, every liter or half-liter of that “Dad Shoes” beer comes with a raffle ticket entry to win a grill. The Biergarten is open noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Adorable baby animals! Today is the final day of this summer’s “Babies on the Farm” festival at the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, available online or at the gate. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge. For more information, go to the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm page on Facebook.
Here be dragons! And real animals, too! The Milwaukee County Zoo offers free admission to all dads on Father’s Day, which is a great reason to go. Here’s an even better reason, the zoo is hosting offering a new attraction this summer: “Dragon Kingdom” is open May 28 through Sept. 5. Zoo visitors will “enter an enchanting mythical world to encounter more than 15 awesome animatronic creatures found in cultures throughout the world.” The dragons include an “ice” dragon from the Arctic, a Chinese dragon who brings good fortune and a dragon from Persian mythology, with a lion’s body — and rows of sharp teeth! The cost is $3 per person in addition to regular zoo admission. milwaukeezoo.org.
Art! In a park! The Kenosha ArtMarket kicks off its 2022 season on Father’s Day, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave. You’ll find original fine art, jewelry, pottery and more, along with acoustic music and food. For more details, go to kenoshaartmarket.org.
Celebrating dear old dad
If you’re not planning to take Dad out today, you can still celebrate the holiday in more ways than just handing him a card you bought on the way to his home. And if you’re a dad reading this column, hand it to one of your children and let them entertain you.
Buy him dinner. And make sure it’s not from a bag shoved out a drive-thru window. (Unless your dad’s favorite dinner involves a Big Mac and a pile of McDonald’s fries, and your mom won’t let him have it any other day. If that’s the case, enjoy!)
Or, make him dinner. And if you’re grilling, don’t make him man the coals unless he truly enjoys being the grillmaster.
You could buy him tools, but your mom would probably prefer that you help your dad actually finish one of the DIY projects he has started and abandoned. Bonus: You might learn some new, creative ways to curse!
Frame some family photos. I know everyone has loads of photos stored on their phones, but wouldn’t your father love to have a framed photo to hang on a wall or set on a table?
Spend some time together — and not in front of the TV “resting your eyes.”
Spreading the news ...
Whatever you do — or don’t do (napping is still an option) — to mark this holiday, on Father’s Day at least give your dad the courtesy of keeping his Sunday Kenosha News in order.
If there was one thing that irritated my dad (and there were many things), it was when someone (maybe me, maybe one of my sisters, maybe the dog) grabbed a section out of the newspaper and didn’t return it. Or, even worse, put it back in Out Of Order!
This is my eighth Father’s Day without a dad, but whenever I’m missing him, I mess up my own copy of the paper just to have that familiar feeling of parental guilt.
Happy Father’s Day, Dad, wherever you are.
Father figures: A closer look at how we celebrate the dads in our lives
A brief history of Father's Day
The idea of Father’s Day was conceived more than a century ago by Sonora Dodd of Spokane, Washington.
Dodd wanted a special day to honor her father, William Smart, a widowed Civil War veteran who was left to raise his six children on a farm.
June 19 was chosen for the first Father’s Day celebration in 1910.
Father’s Day has been celebrated annually since 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed the public law that made it permanent.
How much we spend
Father's Day spending has skyrocketed since 2009. This year it's expected to hit a record with a predicted $16 billion spent on the holiday.
While that's significantly higher than many previous years, it's still well below the $25 billion spent on Mother's Day last month.
Dad data: Father's Day by the numbers
72 million: Estimated number of fathers across nation.*
29 million: Number of fathers who are grandfathers.*
25 million: The number of fathers living in married-couple family groups with children younger than age 18 in 2018.
2 million: Number of single fathers (without a spouse or partner present) in 2018 living with their children under age 18; 18% of single parents were men.
190,000: Estimated number of stay-at-home dads in 2018.
*2014 is the most recent year for which these figures are available.
7 movie dads you can’t help but love
There’s no shortage of dads in the movies. But all too often, it seems that filmmakers fall back on the stereotypically goofy, bumbling dad — the kind who inspires head shaking and eye rolling from his wife and kids (not to mention everyone watching at home).
Although that breed of clueless patriarch certainly can be funny (see Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold in “National Lampoon’s Vacation”), the dads we really love are the ones who are thoughtful, caring, and truly committed to working hard at fatherhood. They’re not perfect, but that makes them all the more realistic and appealing — not to mention worthy role models.
Meet our top seven movie dads:
Marlin (Albert Brooks)
Movie: “Finding Nemo” (5+)
Why we love him: Not only does Marlin go way, way beyond his comfort zone to rescue his beloved son, Nemo, but he learns that one of the most important (and hardest) parts of being a parent is giving your child the opportunity to be independent.
Tom Alden (Jeff Daniels)
Movie: “Fly Away Home” (8+)
Why we love him: It takes Tom awhile to figure out how to reach his grieving teenage daughter, Amy (Anna Paquin). But he keeps at it, and, once they find common ground in teaching Amy’s geese how to fly, he encourages her to spread her own wings.
George Banks (Steve Martin)
Movie: “Father of the Bride” (11+)
Why we love him: George may not be ready for his little girl to be grown up enough to get married, but he does everything in his power to give her the day of her dreams — and to be there for her when she needs advice and a shoulder to cry on. (An honorable mention goes to Martin’s Gil Buckman in Parenthood, who realistically shows how hard, confusing, and ultimately rewarding it is to be a parent.)
Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck)
Movie: “To Kill a Mockingbird” (12+)
Why we love him: Atticus never shies away from doing the right thing, no matter how difficult it might be. In doing so, he sets an important example for his kids, Scout and Jem, whom he always treats with love and respect.
Chris Gardner (Will Smith)
Movie: “The Pursuit of Happyness” (12+)
Why we love him: A single father struggling through difficult times, Chris works hard to make a better life for himself and his son (played by Smith’s own son, Jaden). He occasionally loses his cool, but his son never doubts that his father will take care of him.
Guido (Roberto Benigni)
Movie: “Life Is Beautiful” (13+)
Why we love him: Faced with the unimaginable task of keeping his son safe during the Holocaust, Guido constructs an elaborate fantasy around their life in a concentration camp. His devotion never flags, and his belief in hope and magic never wavers.
Daniel (Liam Neeson)
Movie: “Love Actually” (16+)
Why we love him: Grieving the loss of his wife, Daniel never forgets that his stepson, Sam, is suffering, too. Instead of distancing himself from the boy, he draws him closer, talking to him honestly and encouraging him to take risks in the name of love.
—By Betsy Bozdech, Common Sense Media (TNS)
