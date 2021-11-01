Fears and beliefs of potential Rittenhouse jurors take center stage during selection process

The judge told the man that when it came to picking a jury he didn’t care about his feelings about the Second Amendment or about the feelings of others that were strongly to the contrary.

“Do you think there are other people here who would be fairer than you would be?” Schroeder asked.

“I don’t know, I would hope so,” answered the man who was bearded, his grey hair in a ponytail.

“Do you think you are biased?” the judge asked?

“Yes I do, and it goes back to politics.”

So strong are many persons’ feelings about the case that several jurors said they were concerned about the effect of being on the jury — and possibly reaching a verdict opposed to the views of family and friends — would have on their lives.

One woman became tearful when asked by Assistant Kenosha County District Attorney Thomas Binger whether “anyone has friends and family so dead set one way or another on this case that you would be afraid to make a decision on this case, to have to go home at the end.”