Feb. 15 primary: County executive hopefuls share their qualifications, platforms

The highest profile race on the Tuesday, Feb. 15 primary election ballot is the one for Kenosha County Executive race.

It is the first contested race for Kenosha County executive in 20 years and the only race all county voters will have on their ballots. The successor will take over as chief executive officer of the county, a position held by Jim Kreuser since 2008. Kreuser announced last year that he would retire at the conclusion of his term in 2022.

Three hopefuls are making a bid for the seat — District 16 County Supervisor Jerry Gulley of Pleasant Prairie; State Rep. Samantha Kerkman of Salem Lakes; and Kenosha County Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink of Pleasant Prairie. The two top finishers in the primary will advance to the April 5 general election.

The position comes with a four-year term and an $117,838 annual salary.

Each of the candidates recently shared brief biographical information and answered several questions about their interest in the position, platform and leadership style. The answers are provided below in alphabetical order of the candidates’ last names:

Why are you running for County Executive?

Gulley: During my time on the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors, I have seen the enormous social and financial impact of the office of the county executive. This is a crucial role and this race has far-reaching implications for the future of our county. I believe the residents of Kenosha County deserve a leader with a public servant’s heart and a CEO’s business acumen. I am that candidate. And I am asking the people of Kenosha County to hire me as their next county executive.

Kerkman: I’ve been a lifelong resident of Kenosha County, where I currently raise my two sons. I’m a graduate of Wilmot High School and UW-Whitewater, where I majored in political science. I was first elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2000, have been a member of many committees during my time in the Assembly and have chaired three. I’ve made a difference for the State of Wisconsin and the citizens of my district. Now I want to focus even more on the county I love.

My years of service have been exciting, energizing, and extremely rewarding but it’s time to bring my years of state Legislature experience and dedication to Kenosha County closer to home. I cherish the community in Kenosha County. I firmly believe with all my heart that I can use the ability and experience I’ve gained to make Kenosha County stronger and better than ever before.

Matoska-Mentink: I love Kenosha! I have deep family roots in Kenosha County. I was born and raised here, and I raised my children here. I want to be an integral part in keeping our county prosperous for our children and grandchildren. I have over 20 years experience working in Kenosha County government in a number of capacities, including currently serving as the clerk of the Circuit Court. I have the experience, education and leadership skills that will make our county an even better place for people to work, live and retire. Kenosha County deserves an experienced and dedicated individual to guide and strengthen our diverse community by providing fiscally responsible and efficient government that is accountable to our taxpayers. Many of my educational, career and personal experiences have led me to this opportunity, and I look forward to working with all community partners for a better, stronger and healthier Kenosha County.

What makes you a standout candidate for this position?

Gulley: Having launched businesses, grown companies and created jobs, I am the only candidate who can bring large-scale, real-world business management expertise. I will create a culture of data-driven decision-making, full transparency, and the highest level of integrity. I understand economic development is the critical foundation for creating a positive environment in which all people can thrive and build a life.

I have spent over 25 years working at the intersection of healthcare and technology, and possess deep, hands-on experience with what is the largest component of the county budget: the Department of Human Services. My experience will be directly relevant and applicable starting “Day 1” on the job.

Finally, this role calls for an executive, not a career politician. Executive skills are very different from legislative skills. The Kenosha County government is a complex organization of close to 1,100 employees with an annual budget exceeding a quarter of a Billion dollars. Managerial experience with diverse teams and functions is not a perk, but a prerequisite, of this office.

Kerkman: As a state Assembly representative, I bring over 20 years of experience working together with federal, state, and local leaders to solve problems and create opportunities for Wisconsin citizens. I have a reputation as eagle-eyed in saving money for Wisconsin taxpayers.

During my time in the legislature, I’ve helped thousands of constituents receive needed services. I’ve worked to pass the 2008 Uline Jobs Creation Act and 2011 Pleasant Prairie 12% TIF exemption, creating thousands of Kenosha County jobs. I sponsored the Twin Lakes Equalized Value Error Correction Bill saving property taxpayers over $200 each.

During the 2017 flooding, I coordinated with stakeholders to help Kenosha County residents. I brought millions of dollars to Kenosha County to enhance county parks and authored a bill allowing Kenosha County to continue providing services to residents despite the step-down of utility aid payments.

I have the ability, experience and vision to guide Kenosha in the years ahead as county executive.

Matoska-Mentink: I am proud to have the support of the outgoing County Executive Jim Kreuser and former County Executive John Collins. They know what the job is, and they know I am prepared to lead. I have an established record of non-partisan decision making. I administer a fiscally responsible and conservative government annual budget of over $5 million. I supervise and manage a large department. I am part of collaborative teams in varied aspects of county government and community organizations. I am vested in public safety. I believe in providing opportunities for our citizens. These experiences are necessary for this position, and I will protect our taxpayer dollars through collaboration, not partisan politics. I also have established relationships with the county’s business community, both small and large. I am the person who can hit the ground running so that we can move our county forward in the best interests of all of our residents.

How would you approach the role?

Gulley: This role was intentionally created as a nonpartisan position in order to avoid partisan gridlock and keep the county running even when the board is divided and contentious. This was a wise decision. I bring an independent, issue-by-issue approach that fits well with the intention of this role. In my time as board supervisor, both “sides” have been mad at me at one point or another because I voted for legislation based on data, reason, and the practical realities surrounding every proposal. I never voted based on who presented the bill or stood to score political points. I am the only executive candidate running without long-standing partisan alignment. While this may be a disadvantage for campaigning, it is a big advantage for actually governing, given current political landscapes.

Kerkman: The County executive has many roles. I’ll approach each role with respect and attention.

The county executive prepares the annual county budget. I’ll use my experience to present the County Board with a budget that’s lean but covers services citizens expect. I’ll be laser-beam focused on trimming the fat while protecting essential services.

The county executive also appoints county department heads and non-elected members to boards and commissions. I’ll choose the best people I can find who will serve with integrity and quality.

The county executive’s primary role is keeping Kenosha moving forward. We need to build on successes. Kenosha has great assets making it a great place to work, raise a family, and retire. We’ll continue attracting new jobs, improving services, and making Kenosha an attractive destination for new families and tourists.

I’ll serve these county executive roles with vision, passion, integrity, and a cooperative spirit. In all matters, great and small, I’ll follow this pledge: “I will listen. I will learn. I will lead.”

Matoska-Mentink: Starting on day one, I would engage in open and information gathering conversations with all stakeholders.

In addition to a new county executive, there will be new supervisors on the County Board. I anticipate meeting with each to review priorities and goals and ways to achieve them. I will also meet with the departments to review the status of existing and planned projects and grants.

I would engage local municipalities and community partners and businesses to determine any projects or issues that would benefit from collaborative measures. Conserving, restoring and building partnerships will be the motto that I follow.

