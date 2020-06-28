Federal court orders new trial or release of former Kenosha man in child sex case

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — In a case where an attorney should have listened to her client, an appeals court ordered the state to release a former Kenosha man from prison or grant him a new appeal after concluding the attorney didn’t pursue the best grounds for appeal.

Antonio G. Ramirez Jr., 45, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being convicted in 2001 of first-degree sexual assault of a child, and several related child-sex offenses occurring in 1998-99.

According to an opinion of the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals issued Tuesday:

The child was about eight years old at the time of the trial, and was subpoenaed through her mother but didn’t testify nor did her 5-year-old brother. Instead, Circuit Judge Wilbur Warren allowed jurors to hear their statements through police officers and medical professionals.

Before trial, the children’s mother sent Warren a letter recanting her statement accusing Ramirez of the assaults. Ramirez’s trial attorney told Warren that Mrs. Ramirez had “instructed (the girl) what to say because of her rage at her husband.” Ramirez’s attorney unsuccessfully argued that the conflicting statements gave her the right to confront or cross examine the witnesses.