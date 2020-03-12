Federal disaster declaration to help communities make shoreline repairs

According to Gov. Tony Evers’s office, the FEMA program will provide 75 percent of eligible costs for the projects, with state and local agencies providing 25 percent. “The state will work closely with communities included in the declaration and FEMA to ensure they receive federal assistance as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Darrell Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management director, in a formal statement.

Mathew Collins, Kenosha County Parks director, said that when FEMA visited the county in early February they assessed damage to the Kemper Center at $2.1 million.

Collins said the county had been working for several years on an engineering plan that would improve shoreline protection at the site when the storm hit.

“Utilizing those plans we have a very good idea of what it would take to restore the shoreline properly,” Collins said, with the aim to not only repair damage from the storm but to improve the revetment to protect the property from future damage. That plan, he said, includes a low concrete wall to protect against future erosion, along with larger armor stone.

“Kenosha County’s goal is to make sure we have long term improvements and repair done so this doesn’t keep happening year after year,” Collins said.