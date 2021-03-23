Federal funds give Pleasant Prairie shot in the arm

Evers said Tuesday that he would veto any such measures.

"What would really be nice if there was more flexibility at the local level for us to be able to be empowered, to solve problems that we have," Thiel said. "Right now, with the limitations that are placed on our ability to try and address the fiscal needs that we have, we're not going to say 'no' to funding that comes.

"... It's unfortunate that politics continues to play a role and prevent us from solving problems. I know there are arguments on both sides of the aisle with regard to stimulus funding. From Pleasant Prairie's point of view, this will greatly aid some real concerns that we had last year and will assist us to relieve kind of the pressures that we were feeling in the prior year."

Thiel added that final approval for however the monies are spent will not come from the Village Board.

That body will be kept abreast as the discussions move along, but Thiel expects the professional staff to be given the ability to make those decisions.

"I will always advocate that the best decisions from a financial management standpoint are made at the local level," he said. "Just because we're closest to the people and can listen to the real concerns."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.