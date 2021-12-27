Felony charge filed in 2020 crash in Kenosha

An August 2020 drunken driving crash that seriously injured one person has led to a felony charge against a 27-year-old Kenosha man.

Luis J. Maldonado-Delgado, of the 5300 block of 52nd Street, faces one felony count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, which carries a maximum prison term of 7.5 years, five years extended supervision and a $25,000 fine.

Maldonado-Delgado is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Feb. 3, for a pre-trial conference before Judge Jason Rossell. Court records show Maldonado-Delgado, who is free on a $1,000 signature bond, also faces a felony bail-jumping charge in a separate case.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha police officer on Aug. 9, 2020, responded to a crash in the intersection of Sheridan Road and 75th Street, at about 2:13 a.m. When the officer arrived, he found a black Lexus in the backyard of a house that appeared to have gone through a fence. An airbag with blood on it had been deployed, but there was nobody inside the vehicle.

Another officer also responded and found a Toyota Camry on top of a street sign on the south side of the road. Medical personnel were treating the driver of that vehicle, the complaint states.

The victim reportedly said he had been northbound on Sheridan Road approaching the intersection, which had a flashing yellow light for north and southbound traffic. As he entered the intersection, the victim said his vehicle was struck on the driver's side. The man also told police he lost consciousness for several seconds and complained of pain in his left arm and shoulder.

Medical personnel transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Police later found Maldonado-Delgado stumbling westbound in the 1100 block of 75th Street toward the crash sight. Both his head and right hand were bloody, and he was taken to the hospital, the complaint states.

Maldonado-Delgado reportedly admitted he had been drinking and stated he didn't know how the accident occurred. Police noted a strong odor of intoxicants and that he had red, bloodshot eyes. A legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.141, according to the complaint.

The victim suffered multiple broken ribs on the left side of his body, multiple shoulder blade fractures, a displaced fracture to the metacarpal bone in his right hand, a fracture of his left forearm and a "traumatic complete tear" of his left rotator cuff, according to the complaint.

