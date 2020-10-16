Felony charge filed in Family Dollar robbery

A felony armed robbery charge was filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Thursday against a 30-year-old Kenosha man implicated in one of six robberies in the city the past week.
Jesse J. Cornell remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond set by Commissioner Loren Keating during an intake hearing Thursday. He was arrested for his role in a robbery at the Family Dollar, 2027 22nd Ave., on Tuesday afternoon.
If convicted, Cornell faces a maximum prison term of 40 years and a fine of $100,000.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police spoke with an employee of the store, who stated a man had walked up to her, lifted his shirt and exposed a handgun in his waistband. The woman said that after the suspect showed her the gun, he said, “I don’t want to hurt you, so give me all the money in there,” and pointed to the cash register.
The cashier said she was “very scared and did not really know how to just open the cash drawer.” Eventually, she was able to open the drawer and handed the suspect what later was reported by the store manager as $298.96 from the register. The suspect then left and headed southbound in front of all the other buildings’ store fronts.
Support Local Journalism
Later in the day, at about 3:30 p.m., police received a report of a reckless driving complaint. The description of the clothing worn by the driver matched the clothing worn by the robbery suspect, the complaint states.
The vehicle was located unoccupied on 53rd Street, just west of 34th Avenue. Police spoke to Cornell’s sister as she exited a residence where the truck was found, and she stated the truck belonged to the defendant. The sister and another woman said he was supposed to be working that day, but they had found him passed out in the bathroom.
One of the women told police she saw Cornell leave the residence at about 11 a.m. and return around 1:30 p.m.
Police spoke to Cornell outside the residence and reported that he was “very clearly under the influence of something, as he was slurring his speech and nodding off while speaking with them.” Initially, he stated he had only consumed alcohol, but eventually admitted he had used heroin a few hours earlier.
During a search warrant executed in the vehicle and the residence, police found a green trucker’s hat, a black BB gun and a red and black checkered flannel shirt that all were seen in the surveillance video of the robbery. Police also located two syringes and $94.
Police interviewed the defendant, and he initially denied having any knowledge of the robbery. After he was confronted with the evidence, he admitted he robbed the store “because he is a drug addict and needed the money to buy drugs.”
Mourning Into Unity vigil recognizes COVID-19 losses, struggles
Mourning Into Unity vigil recognizes COVID-19 losses, struggles
Mourning Into Unity vigil recognizes COVID-19 losses, struggles
Mourning Into Unity vigil recognizes COVID-19 losses, struggles
Mourning Into Unity vigil recognizes COVID-19 losses, struggles
Mourning Into Unity vigil recognizes COVID-19 losses, struggles
Mourning Into Unity vigil recognizes COVID-19 losses, struggles
Mourning Into Unity vigil recognizes COVID-19 losses, struggles
Mourning Into Unity vigil recognizes COVID-19 losses, struggles
Mourning Into Unity vigil recognizes COVID-19 losses, struggles
Mourning Into Unity vigil recognizes COVID-19 losses, struggles
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.