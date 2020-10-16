Felony charge filed in Family Dollar robbery

A felony armed robbery charge was filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Thursday against a 30-year-old Kenosha man implicated in one of six robberies in the city the past week.

Jesse J. Cornell remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond set by Commissioner Loren Keating during an intake hearing Thursday. He was arrested for his role in a robbery at the Family Dollar, 2027 22nd Ave., on Tuesday afternoon.

If convicted, Cornell faces a maximum prison term of 40 years and a fine of $100,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police spoke with an employee of the store, who stated a man had walked up to her, lifted his shirt and exposed a handgun in his waistband. The woman said that after the suspect showed her the gun, he said, “I don’t want to hurt you, so give me all the money in there,” and pointed to the cash register.

The cashier said she was “very scared and did not really know how to just open the cash drawer.” Eventually, she was able to open the drawer and handed the suspect what later was reported by the store manager as $298.96 from the register. The suspect then left and headed southbound in front of all the other buildings’ store fronts.

