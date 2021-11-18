Felony charge filed in Friday hit-and-run

A 46-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of hit-and-run causing injury, along with his first drunken driving offense, after a crash Friday.

Daniel J. Kleutsch, of the 3500 block of 23rd Street, made his initial appearance Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Commissioner Larry Keating imposed a $5,000 signature bond for Kleutsch, who is due in court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 3.

The felony hit-and-run charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and nine months in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded to the 6100 block of Sheridan Road at 5:09 p.m. Friday for an injury accident. They spoke to the victim, who stated he was stopped in traffic to make a left-hand turn onto 61st Street when his vehicle was rear-ended by a black pickup truck.

The victim stated the driver left the scene and described the defendant’s driving as “weaving all over the road.” The victim later was treated for a back injury.

Police stopped the defendant’s vehicle on 52nd Street, where they arrested Kleutsch, who then was taken to a local hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results were not included in the criminal complaint.

When he spoke to police, Kleutsch said he had consumed two drinks, but could not remember where he had them and could not remember where he was coming from, but stated he was driving home.

A witness told police she believed the defendant’s vehicle had been stopped in traffic, but then saw it “abruptly swerve into the other lane” and into another vehicle. The truck then continued northbound on Sheridan Road, and when the driver attempted to turn left, struck the victim’s vehicle, the complaint states.

