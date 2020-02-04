FEMA gets a firsthand look at shoreline damage from January storm

As waves crashed against the shoreline nearby, Kenosha County officials met with representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency at the Kemper Center Tuesday to show damage left in the wake of a winter storm in January.
The county — along with Racine and Milwaukee counties — hopes to qualify for federal disaster aid to repair damage to public areas along the lake from the Jan. 11 storm.
Huge waves created by strong winds, combined with historically high lake levels, caused erosion along the lakefront, damaging beaches and infrastructure.
At the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., one of sites FEMA and Wisconsin state officials were visiting in the three-county area this week, a coastal engineer hired by the county and Parks Director Matt Collins walked the group through the damage left by the storm.
“There was a grass terrace here,” said Brent Sumner, the coastal engineer, standing among a pile of debris next to what was left of the path that ran along the shore. Sections of the trail had buckled or washed away; in other areas it was buried in rocks and debris that had been washed up from the lake during the storm.
Gov. Tony Evers requested the preliminary damage estimate from FEMA, the first step toward securing federal aid in repairing damage to public infrastructure caused by the storm and subsequent flooding.
$30 million threshold
To qualify for aid, the combined estimate for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties must be at least $30 million. Although the county estimates have not been released, officials say the county will exceed its threshold.
In Kenosha County, the waves eroded shoreline, damaged storm sewers and left beaches and shoreline littered with rocks, broken concrete and twisted metal tossed on shore by the waves.
At the Kemper Center, some areas of the property were completely covered with piles of rocks and debris.
“I’m holding by breath for the rest of the winter, that we don’t get another storm from the northeast,” Collins told the FEMA inspectors.
Kenosha County Emergency Management Director Horace Staples said inspectors from FEMA met Tuesday morning with representatives of the three-county area, going over damage estimates. In some cases, he said — including for Pleasant Prairie and Somers — inspectors approved the damage estimates at the meeting.
In the case of the city and county, he said, they asked for some adjustments and did in-person visits to the sites.
Even with adjustments, Staples said, it appears the estimates meet the threshold for aid.
FEMA officials were also visiting sites in Racine and Milwaukee. Milwaukee has estimated infrastructure damage at $10.7 million. In Racine, the estimate is $6.4 million.
Staples said Evers’ office will have 30 days to submit the request for federal aid once the estimates are complete.
Even if the communities do not ultimately qualify for federal disaster assistance, they may be eligible for state help, Staples said.
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
Here is a roundup of photos taken over the weekend at various events around Kenosha County happening between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, 2020.