FEMA gets a firsthand look at shoreline damage from January storm

$30 million threshold

To qualify for aid, the combined estimate for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties must be at least $30 million. Although the county estimates have not been released, officials say the county will exceed its threshold.

In Kenosha County, the waves eroded shoreline, damaged storm sewers and left beaches and shoreline littered with rocks, broken concrete and twisted metal tossed on shore by the waves.

At the Kemper Center, some areas of the property were completely covered with piles of rocks and debris.

“I’m holding by breath for the rest of the winter, that we don’t get another storm from the northeast,” Collins told the FEMA inspectors.

Kenosha County Emergency Management Director Horace Staples said inspectors from FEMA met Tuesday morning with representatives of the three-county area, going over damage estimates. In some cases, he said — including for Pleasant Prairie and Somers — inspectors approved the damage estimates at the meeting.

In the case of the city and county, he said, they asked for some adjustments and did in-person visits to the sites.

Even with adjustments, Staples said, it appears the estimates meet the threshold for aid.