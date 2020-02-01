FEMA workers visiting southeast Wisconsin next week for storm damage assessment

Inspectors from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be in Kenosha next week checking on shoreline damage from January’s winter storm.
Gov. Tony Evers asked FEMA this week to do a preliminary estimate on the cost of repairing damage to public infrastructure damaged by the Jan. 11 storm, the first step in asking for a federal disaster declaration.
During the storm, strong winds combined with record-high water levels on Lake Michigan to create a storm surge that eroded the shoreline, washed away beaches and damaged public areas along the lakefront.
In Kenosha County, waves ripped bricks from the walkway in HarborPark, washed away a portion of the trail at the Kemper Center, and left property buried under rocks tossed from the lake by the force of the water.
In Pleasant Prairie, 20 to 30 feet of the Kenosha Sand Dunes at the Chiwaukee Prairie were washed away, and a portion of the bluff washed away in the Carol Beach neighborhood, leaving a house hanging on the edge.
Kenosha County Emergency Management Director Horace Staples said inspectors from FEMA will be in the county Tuesday looking at the damage to verify the preliminary damage estimates provided by the communities.
Staples said he did not have preliminary infrastructure damage estimates available for the county, but said the number exceeded the threshold required for aid of about $640,000. The combined estimate for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties is $30 million.
In Racine County, the preliminary damage estimate was more than $6.4 million according to statements from the emergency management director there.
If the state does ultimately qualify for FEMA disaster aid, it would be limited to paying for repairs to public infrastructure and would not provide financial aid to private property owners along the shore.
