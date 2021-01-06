Few arrests, no damage reported during Tuesday protests, but extra security will remain in place

Pete Deates, president of the Kenosha Professional Police Association, said he was relieved that the case was concluded and the facts in the investigation released.

“At any time during his interaction with officers, Mr. Blake could have and should have complied with their lawful orders. If he had, nobody, including the entire Kenosha community, would have had to endure the pain and suffering that ensued.”

Members of Blake’s family called the decision not to charge Sheskey a “grave injustice.”

“We believe that shooting an individual seven times while walking away from the officer is nothing less than intentional,” said B’Ivory LaMarr, an attorney representing the family, on Tuesday, saying the family was “immensely disappointed.”

The decision met with both disappointment and support in the community and around the country. Gov. Tony Evers released a statement on Twitter saying that Graveley’s decision was “further evidence that our work is not done — we must work each day in earnest toward a more just, more fair and more equitable state and country, and to combat the racism experienced by Black Wisconsinites.”