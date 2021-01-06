Few arrests, no damage reported during Tuesday protests, but extra security will remain in place

Protests were peaceful overnight following the announcement that there will be no charges against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey for the shooting of Jacob Blake.
According to Kenosha Police, there were four arrests associated with the protests and no property damage. On Wednesday, the empty streets and National Guard patrolling near Civic Center Park were a contrast to the rioting in Washington, D.C., as protesters supporting President Donald Trump broke through barricades and stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was preparing to vote to certify that President-elect Joe Biden won the election.
Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said security measures including the fence surrounding the Kenosha County Courthouse will remain in place for several days as a safeguard.
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard also remained in Kenosha Wednesday. Pleasant Prairie Police said they will have additional security in coming days, including closing access to retail areas near Highway 50 overnight and limiting access to streets that enter the Shoppes at Prairie Ridge. Access to the Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital emergency room will remain open.
Blake was shot by Sheskey on Aug. 23 after police attempted to take Blake into custody on a felony warrant after officers were called for a domestic disturbance. Blake was left paralyzed by the shooting, which was captured on video by a bystander, setting off protests in the city and international outrage, making Kenosha the focus of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement calling for change in policing to eliminate racial bias.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday that no criminal charges would be filed against Sheskey or the two other offices, saying that a lengthy investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation found that Blake had struggled with officers and was armed with a knife during his encounter with police. Police had used tasers and tried to physically subdue Blake, he said, before the shooting.
Noble Wray, a former Madison Police chief called in as a use-of-force expert to review the investigation, said he found Sheskey’s actions were justified as he attempted to stop Blake from getting into his vehicle and leaving with his children, and that Blake appeared to have been turning toward Sheskey with the knife when he was shot.
Graveley said during a two-hour press conference that Blake admitted he had a knife but denied that he had been attempting to use it on officers.
Now that the criminal investigation is over, Sheskey and the other two officers involved in the shooting remain on leave as the Kenosha Police Department does an internal investigation to determine if the officers violated department policy, the Police Department confirmed.
A federal Civil Rights investigation is also continuing, according to Graveley.
Differing opinions over decision
Pete Deates, president of the Kenosha Professional Police Association, said he was relieved that the case was concluded and the facts in the investigation released.
“At any time during his interaction with officers, Mr. Blake could have and should have complied with their lawful orders. If he had, nobody, including the entire Kenosha community, would have had to endure the pain and suffering that ensued.”
Members of Blake’s family called the decision not to charge Sheskey a “grave injustice.”
“We believe that shooting an individual seven times while walking away from the officer is nothing less than intentional,” said B’Ivory LaMarr, an attorney representing the family, on Tuesday, saying the family was “immensely disappointed.”
The decision met with both disappointment and support in the community and around the country. Gov. Tony Evers released a statement on Twitter saying that Graveley’s decision was “further evidence that our work is not done — we must work each day in earnest toward a more just, more fair and more equitable state and country, and to combat the racism experienced by Black Wisconsinites.”
The Kenosha Education Association and Racine Educators United, which represents teachers in Kenosha and Racine unified school districts, released a statement staying they “stand with the family of Jacob Blake following the trauma his children and the Kenosha community experienced by his shooting” and saying they will continue to “advocate for a world in w ich people of color do not fear being harmed by inequitable systems.”
Deates was ‘disheartened” by the statement from the teachers’ union. ”As an education organization they have an obligation to educate their students. I believe this incident can be used as a learning experience that as educators, they could teach students proper and improper ways of interacting with police officers when encountered without picking sides,” he said. “We have always worked very closely with the Kenosha Unified School District and will continue to do our part in protecting those that are victims of criminal acts.”
Reporter Dan Truttschel contributed to this report.