Few contested municipal races in Kenosha County in 2021

The majority of village and town elected seats throughout Kenosha County will go uncontested in April, with the exception of the Wheatland town chairman seat and trustee positions in the villages of Paddock Lake and Twin Lakes.
Village president and trustee seats in Bristol, Pleasant Prairie, Somers and Salem Lakes, as well as town chairman and supervisor seats in Brighton, Paris, Randall and Somers, are all uncontested in April.
The village and town races are the only municipal races in the county, as the City of Kenosha and the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors do not have any open seats in 2021.
The contested races are as follows:
Wheatland
Heated meetings in Wheatland over plans for a new fire station and a residential chicken ordinance drew Wheatland resident Diane Grenus, 39400 60th St., to get involved. Grenus, who made a motion at the town annual meeting to increase the size of the board from three to five people, will now challenge incumbent chairman William Glembocki, 33911 Geneva Rd., in April.
Terry Simmons, 6425 375th Ave., a member of the Westosha Central High School Board, is running uncontested to fill the municipal judge seat in Wheatland following the retirement of Fred Hewitt. Also running uncontested on the Wheatland ballot will be trustees Andrew Lois and Kelly Wilson, town clerk Sheila Siegler and treasurer Deborah Vos.
Paddock Lake
Four people will vie for three trustee seats on the Paddock Lake Village Board. Only two incumbents are among the field, as incumbent Kathy Christenson filed non-candidacy papers.
Incumbents Scott Garland, 24301 66th St., and Bena Ahlberg, 24632 7th St., will be joined on the ballot by newcomer Renee Brickner, 6020 239th Ave., and John Poole, 6245 237th Ave., a former Kenosha County Board Supervisor who is also running for a seat on the Westosha Central High School Board of Education.
Paddock Lake Village President Terry Burns is running uncontested.
Twin Lakes
Newcomer Bob Wagner, 234 Christie Lane, will challenge incumbent trustees Sharon Bower, 1608 Sunset Dr., Aaron Karow, 34320 98th St., and Kevin Fitzgerald, 142 Schoors Lane, for one of three available seats on the Village Board.
Incumbent Village President Howard Skinner is running uncontested.