Few contested municipal races in Kenosha County in 2021

The majority of village and town elected seats throughout Kenosha County will go uncontested in April, with the exception of the Wheatland town chairman seat and trustee positions in the villages of Paddock Lake and Twin Lakes.

Village president and trustee seats in Bristol, Pleasant Prairie, Somers and Salem Lakes, as well as town chairman and supervisor seats in Brighton, Paris, Randall and Somers, are all uncontested in April.

The village and town races are the only municipal races in the county, as the City of Kenosha and the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors do not have any open seats in 2021.

The contested races are as follows:

Wheatland

Heated meetings in Wheatland over plans for a new fire station and a residential chicken ordinance drew Wheatland resident Diane Grenus, 39400 60th St., to get involved. Grenus, who made a motion at the town annual meeting to increase the size of the board from three to five people, will now challenge incumbent chairman William Glembocki, 33911 Geneva Rd., in April.