Fewer COVID-19 testing sites in Kenosha County next week

Tuesday marked the last day of free COVID-19 testing at the Old Kenosha Fire Station No. 3., offered in partnership with Modern Apothecary, while free public testing offered at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside will cease Friday.

“As an independent local pharmacy, Modern Apothecary was able to quickly pivot and assign resources to assist in the fight against the spread of this pandemic,” said Hannah Sorensen, who assisted with implementation and oversight of the COVID-19 testing site. “Since October 2020, this free testing, a unique collaboration between Modern Apothecary, the Kenosha County Health Department, the City of Kenosha and the Kenosha Fire Department, enabled us to test thousands of people in a low-contact, drive-thru setting.”

Modern Apothecary will now transition to providing the COVID-19 vaccine to a broader population, which it has already helped administer to those in Phase 1a (see story on Page A1).

Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit said testing demand and funding have diminished, but it is still important for people to get tested if they have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The following testing sites are still open:

UW-Parkside