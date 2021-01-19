 Skip to main content
Fewer COVID-19 testing sites in Kenosha County next week
Fewer COVID-19 testing sites in Kenosha County next week

Tuesday marked the last day of free COVID-19 testing at the Old Kenosha Fire Station No. 3., offered in partnership with Modern Apothecary, while free public testing offered at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside will cease Friday.

“As an independent local pharmacy, Modern Apothecary was able to quickly pivot and assign resources to assist in the fight against the spread of this pandemic,” said Hannah Sorensen, who assisted with implementation and oversight of the COVID-19 testing site. “Since October 2020, this free testing, a unique collaboration between Modern Apothecary, the Kenosha County Health Department, the City of Kenosha and the Kenosha Fire Department, enabled us to test thousands of people in a low-contact, drive-thru setting.”

Modern Apothecary will now transition to providing the COVID-19 vaccine to a broader population, which it has already helped administer to those in Phase 1a (see story on Page A1).

Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit said testing demand and funding have diminished, but it is still important for people to get tested if they have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The following testing sites are still open:

UW-Parkside

The UW-Parkside testing site operates as a walk-up, self-administered testing option. These Abbott BinaxNOW rapid point-of-care tests provide a result within 15 minutes. Testing will continue to be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at Tallent Hall. Masks are required upon entry. Individuals are strongly encouraged to register in advance at www.doineedacovid19test.com. More details on this testing are available at https://www.uwp.edu/explore/news/surge-testing.cfm.

Kenosha Community Health Center

A drive-thru testing site at the former Chase Bank drive-thru, 5506 Seventh Ave. in Downtown Kenosha, is open to patients who complete a quick registration process at https://www.kenoshachc.org/covid-19-resource-center/. Testing is conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

CVS Pharmacy

Drive-thru testing is available at the CVS location at 3710 57th Ave. in Kenosha. Advance registration is required at https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

Froedtert South

Drive-thru testing at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital is available to those who qualify after completing an initial phone evaluation at 262-671-7777 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Aurora Kenosha Medical Center

Aurora Medical Center, in partnership with national COVID-19 testing company Curative, is offering drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. This testing is available to community members at no cost, regardless of symptoms. Testing is conducted at Aurora Kenosha Medical Center, 10400 75th St., Kenosha. More information and reservations are available at https://curative.com.

