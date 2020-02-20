FFA scholarships now available

MADISON — Eligible Wisconsin Association of FFA members can now apply for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s 2019-20 Post-Secondary Scholarships.

The application can be found on the new Wisconsin Ag Ed website (wisconsinaged.org) under “Participate” then “Scholarships and Grants.” All applications are to be postmarked by March 22, addressed to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation office, 1241 John Q Hammons Drive, No. 201, Madison, WI 53717.

Applicants must be a senior in high school, or enrolled in a university or technical school and have maintained a satisfactory scholastic record in school.

FFA members need to only fill out one application to be considered for all scholarships for which the applicant qualifies.

A listing of additional criteria for all scholarships is available on the Wisconsin FFA website.

For more information, contact the Wisconsin FFA Foundation by calling 608-831-5058, ext. 1, or email at info@wisconsinffafoundation.org.

