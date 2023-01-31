Fiberoptic network installation on schedule; ultra-high-speed internet in Kenosha expected by late summer

Access to better, faster internet accessed exclusively from homes and businesses in the City of Kenosha continues to progress as crews have been busy since the fall installing a 600-mile underground fiberoptic network. Work is expected to be completed over next two and half years.

If all goes as planned, ultra-high-speed internet could be available to some customers by late summer this year.

“Our contractor has placed 132,000 feet or roughly 25 miles of the microduct to date so far since we started in September,” said Jean Miller, area manager for SiFi Networks. The company delivered a status report Monday night to the Public Works Committee on the $100 million project.

Miller said that until the recent snowstorm, crews had continued to trench and install the fiberoptic cables in an area between 30th and 34th Avenues and between 75th Street and Roosevelt Road.

“Unfortunately, due to the weather, they did not work (Monday) and they will not work (Tuesday),” she said. “They’ll assess things on Wednesday to see what work they are able to accomplish this week.”

In the fall of 2020, the city and SiFi entered an agreement that will allow the company to privately fund and develop the fiberoptic network.

Under the agreement, SiFi Networks is responsible for 100% of the project costs. The 30-year deal comes at no cost or risk to taxpayers or the City of Kenosha, company officials have said.

September 2022 launch

In September, company officials announced the project’s launch. The new network will provide residents and businesses with internet service provider competition and product choice, which includes symmetrical gigabit speed internet and high-capacity fiber to support Smart City initiatives.

Miller said the crews are making note of areas that need restoration, “primarily any sidewalks that we will have to replace come spring.” Teams have been designated to restore areas and to seed the grass that have been upturned to accommodate the fiberoptic network.

“Currently we're putting down the straw matting, but we aren't putting any grass seed down because, unfortunately, it's not going to germinate in the winter months,” she said.

As the snow recedes, crews will place signs, or markers, indicating that restoration is still taking place and that they will return to finish the job, she said.

“We’ve also updated our Kenosha FiberCity website … because our deployment method continues to change as we’ve moved through the city,” she said. “We’ve also seen an uptick in the interactive map that the city has been managing for us.”

The interactive map shows where work is currently being done and can be accessed here.

According to Miller, the map has gained about 200 new “hits” a month since the installation of the project began.

She told Ald. David Bogdala that while she did not have specific figures on the number of complaints, they have gone “down to two or three a week.”

“A lot of it is more just people questioning when the reinstatement, their restoration is going to be complete because they’re not seeing it now because of the winter months,” she said, assuring Bogdala she would have data available at the next Public Works meeting.

He wondered how closely the project was aligned with the timeline for finishing it.

“We are on schedule,” Miller said.

He was also curious about whether SiFi what internet service providers had already signed on to become part of the network and eventually offer high-speed access to customers.

While SiFi’s network is installed at no cost to the city, customers would still have to pay a provider to receive ultra-high-speed access through the network that has the capacity to deliver up to 10 gigabits per second to city’s 40,000 households, businesses and institutions.

“This was supposed to be that we would start to get vendors attracted to Kenosha providers,” he said. “Are there now any providers who have now come forward?”

While SiFi has secured at least one internet service provider it would be up to the provider to make the announcement public, she said.

“Our marketing team and our commercial team are working very closely with them, encouraging them to make that announcement sooner than later so that the residents in the city know who they are and when they can start kind of maybe understanding when they'll be able to get those services,” she said.

Bogdala asked whether the candidate was outside any of the providers in the area.

“I’m not certain I can answer that,” Miller said. “I do know our CEO has said it will be worth the wait for the city for this announcement.

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo wanted to know how soon before an ISP could be made available to businesses and residents.

“It will be more into late summer, early fall that we will be able to start turning up some services to residents and businesses, given the way we have to connect so many pieces,” she said.

