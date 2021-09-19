Fifth annual 'Time to Fly Kite Fest' to be held in Lincoln Park on Saturday

High flying kites, family activities and a picnic lunch are highlights of a free community event being planned Saturday.
The fifth annual “Time to Fly Kite Fest will be held from from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave.
The festival will be sponsored by the City of Kenosha and the Kenosha Parks Alliance, with support from the Kenosha Kingfish, community partners and Gift of Wings in Milwaukee.
The Kenosha Kingfish will provide free hot dogs, chips and water for those attending, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the concession pavilion near 18th Avenue. Look for Culver’s custard after noon, donated by the Kenosha Culver’s on Sheridan Road.
The City partnered with the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund to provide free kites to those who sign up to participate in the “Kids Mad Dash” at 12:45 p.m. People can bring their own kite, or get a kite at the festival to participate in the “Kids Mad Dash,” as everyone attempts to launch their kite at the same time.
Gift of Wings presents kite flying entertainment and demonstrations, with professional kite flyers who coordinate stunt kite routines with music. Scott Fisher of Gift of Wings also presents the “Outta Sight Kite Flight” with the City at Kennedy Park in June. “A Time to Fly Kite Fest” is a smaller version of that two-day kite festival.
The kite festival is the culmination of special activities and events this summer and fall, overseen by the Kenosha Parks Alliance. Community partners are participants in the event, including the Kenosha Public Library, the Kenosha YMCA, Kenosha Boys & Girls Club, Lincoln Middle School and KTEC school.
Kids can sign up for a free raffle of bicycles donated by the Kenosha Professional Police Association.
Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin will have a booth with kite making activities.
Participants can also visit the Kenosha Public Library Bookmobile, and take part in free games and activities with the Kenosha Parks Alliance.