Fifty tested at drive-thru coronavirus testing site
Fifty people have been tested for COVID-19 at the drive-thru test facility at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Clinic, 10256 Old Green Bay Road, Pleasant Prairie, since it opened Tuesday, reported Ric Schmidt, president and CEO of Froedtert South.

Although test results are not yet available, Schmidt speculated that most "will probably be negative."

Available by doctor’s orders only, the testing facility was opened to prevent patients who might have COVID-19 from spreading the illness inside hospital facilities.

Since Tuesday, additional phone lines have also been opened to handle the volume of incoming calls for screening, Schmidt said.

Those experiencing symptoms or who believed they have been exposed to the virus are encouraged to call 262-671-7777 for a screening.

