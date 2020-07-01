Fight over pizza lands charge for Kenosha man

×
Kenosha Police Department
A fight over unwashed hands touching pizza led to a felony charge.
Adam O’Day, 36, of Kenosha, was charged Monday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and battery.
According to the criminal complaint, O’Day came home early Monday after drinking and grabbed a piece of pizza that had been made by another man who lived in the house. When that man objected to O’Day touching the pizza with his dirty hands, an argument ensued that allegedly led to O’Day grabbing a kitchen knife and slashing the other man in the arm.
O’Day told police he had accidentally cut the man as he reached toward him.
O’Day is being held on $3,000 bond.
Sarai Martin Russell, 5, holds a sign during a protest against police brutality in Civic Center Park on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Demonstrators listen to speakers and hold signs during a protest against police brutality in Civic Center Park on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Tanya McLean speaks during protest against police brutality in Civic Center Park on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Alvin D. Owens speaks to a crowd against police brutality in Civic Center Park on Tuesday
, June 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Demonstrators kneel for nine minutes during a protest against police brutality in Civic Center Park on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC PHOTOS, KENOSHA NEWS
The Rev. Lawrence Kirby, center, speaks during a protest against police brutality in Civic Center Park on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Shenia Martin, center, repeats "I can't breathe," as she officiates nine minutes of kneeling during a protest against police brutality in Civic Center Park on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Sheriff David Beth joined in kneeling for nine minutes during a protest against police brutality in Civic Center Park on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Capt. Bill Beth, center, along with his son, Dustin, left, kneel for nine minutes during a protest against police brutality in Civic Center Park on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Desirae Ingersoll-Smith, left, and Elana Brinkman make signs before a demonstration at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Veronica King holds a video and a book from the Rodney King incident during a a protest against police brutality in Civic Center Park on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Alvin D. Owens, second from left, gets support as he gets choked up while speaking during a protest against police brutality in Civic Center Park on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Tanya McLean, center, speaks during protest against police brutality in Civic Center Park on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
The Rev. Lawrence Kirby speaks during a protest against police brutality in Civic Center Park on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Sheriff David Beth joined in kneeling for nine minutes during a protest against police brutality in Civic Center Park on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
