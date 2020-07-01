Fight over pizza lands charge for Kenosha man
A fight over unwashed hands touching pizza led to a felony charge.

Adam O’Day, 36, of Kenosha, was charged Monday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and battery.

According to the criminal complaint, O’Day came home early Monday after drinking and grabbed a piece of pizza that had been made by another man who lived in the house. When that man objected to O’Day touching the pizza with his dirty hands, an argument ensued that allegedly led to O’Day grabbing a kitchen knife and slashing the other man in the arm.

O’Day told police he had accidentally cut the man as he reached toward him.

O’Day is being held on $3,000 bond.

