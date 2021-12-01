Filing period begins for 2022 municipal and school elections

The 2022 Spring Election ballot in Kenosha County will be a big one. Among the races up for election this spring are county executive, all County Board supervisors, all Kenosha City Council alderpersons and three Kenosha Unified board seats.
Interested candidates can begin circulating nomination papers beginning today. The candidacy forms must be submitted by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, in order to secure a spot on the ballot. Paperwork to run for office is available at the respective county, municipal or school district offices.
Should a primary election be needed to trim the field of candidates in a race, it will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The following is a list of the seats in play in Kenosha County, the incumbents who currently hold those seats, and the annual pay, if available. All municipal board seats carry a two-year term and all school board seats carry a three-year term, unless otherwise noted.
State
District II Court of Appeals judge
Six-year term, Paul F. Reilly, incumbent, $164,207 per year.
Kenosha County
County executive
Four-year term, to be vacated by Jim Kreuser, $117,838 annually
Kenosha County Supervisors
Supervisors are paid $6,526 annually
District 1, William Grady
District 2, Terry W. Rose
District 3, Jeffery Gentz
District 4, Laura J. Belsky
District 5, David E. Celebre
District 6, Edward D. Kubicki
District 7, Daniel Gaschke
District 8, Zach Rodriguez
District 9, John O’Day
District 10, Andy Berg
District 11, Ronald J. Frederick
District 12, Gabe Nudo
District 13, John Franco
District 14, Boyd Frederick
District 15, Amy Mauer
District 16, Jerry Gulley
District 17, Jeff Wamboldt
District 18, Monica M. Yuhas
District 19, Sandra Beth
District 20, Sharon Pomaville
District 21, Mark Nordigian
District 22, Erin Decker
District 23, Kim Lewis
City
Kenosha City Council
Alderpersons earn $6,000 annually
District 1, Eric Haugaard
District 2, Bill Siel
District 3, Jan Michalski
District 4, Holly Kangas
District 5, Rocco LaMacchia
District 6, David Paff
District 7, Shayna Griffin
District 8, Bruce Fox
District 9, Keith Rosenberg
District 10, Anthony Kennedy
District 11, Rollin Pizzala
District 12, Mitchell Pedersen
District 13, Curt Wilson
District 14, Dan Prozanski
District 15, Jack Rose
District 16, Dominic Ruffalo
District 17, David Bogdala
Villages
Bristol
Two trustee seats, Chris Leker and Carolyn Owens, $5,775 annually
Paddock Lake
Three trustee seats, Barbara Brenner, Robert Spencer, Gloria Walter, $3,000 annually
Pleasant Prairie
Two trustee seats, Mike Pollocoff, 5300 86th Place; and Brock Williamson, 10571 59th Ave.; $6,200 annually.
Salem Lakes
Three trustee seats, Dennis Faber, Ron Gandt, Bill Hopkins, $7,500 annually
Somers
Three trustee seats, Karl Ostby, Benjamin R. Harbach, Joe Smith, $6,000 annually
Twin Lakes
Two trustee seats, Bill Kaskin, Jeremy Knoll, $6,000 annually
Towns
Brighton
No seats up for election.
Randall
Supervisor No. 2, Paula A. Soderman, $4,635 annually
Supervisor No. 4, Nancy A. Kemp, $4635 annually
Somers
Supervisor No. 2, James Armes, $6,000 annually
Wheatland
No seats up for election.
School Boards
Brighton
One seat, Doug Shulski, $1,500 per year
Bristol
Two seats, Stephanie Butenhoff and Michael Saad, salary information not available
Kenosha Unified
Board members earn $6,500 annually, including the president
Three seats, Tony Garcia, Atifa Robinson and Rebecca Stevens
Lakewood School
Two seats, Amanda Hahn and Kathy Ticha, $1,700 for members; $1,900 for president annually
Paris School
Two seats, Dennis Hrupka and Deanna Krumm, $1,500 annually
Randall
One seat, Kelly James-Piccolo, $2,000 annually
Riverview School
Two seats, James Walker and Mike Gentile, $1,900 annually
Salem School District
Two seats, Steve Brown and Ted Goergen, $100 per regular board meeting
Trevor-Wilmot
One seat, Eric Themanson, $1,500 annually
Westosha Central
Annual salary dependent upon position: Officer (president, vice president, clerk, treasurer) $2,790; regular member: $2,570.
Area A, Jeff Kinzler
Area B, Steve Richter
Area C, one-year term, Jay Nutting
Area E, Bill Lois
Wheatland Center
Two seats, Chris Serak and Kenneth Humphrey, $1,850 annually
Wilmot High School
Two seats, Laurie DeMoon and vacant seat, $2,500 annually
Terry Flores and Dan Truttschel contributed to this report.