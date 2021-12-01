Filing period begins for 2022 municipal and school elections

The 2022 Spring Election ballot in Kenosha County will be a big one. Among the races up for election this spring are county executive, all County Board supervisors, all Kenosha City Council alderpersons and three Kenosha Unified board seats.

Interested candidates can begin circulating nomination papers beginning today. The candidacy forms must be submitted by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, in order to secure a spot on the ballot. Paperwork to run for office is available at the respective county, municipal or school district offices.

Should a primary election be needed to trim the field of candidates in a race, it will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The following is a list of the seats in play in Kenosha County, the incumbents who currently hold those seats, and the annual pay, if available. All municipal board seats carry a two-year term and all school board seats carry a three-year term, unless otherwise noted.

State

District II Court of Appeals judge

Six-year term, Paul F. Reilly, incumbent, $164,207 per year.

Kenosha County

County executive

Four-year term, to be vacated by Jim Kreuser, $117,838 annually

Kenosha County Supervisors

Supervisors are paid $6,526 annually

District 1, William Grady

District 2, Terry W. Rose

District 3, Jeffery Gentz

District 4, Laura J. Belsky

District 5, David E. Celebre

District 6, Edward D. Kubicki

District 7, Daniel Gaschke

District 8, Zach Rodriguez

District 9, John O’Day

District 10, Andy Berg

District 11, Ronald J. Frederick

District 12, Gabe Nudo

District 13, John Franco

District 14, Boyd Frederick

District 15, Amy Mauer

District 16, Jerry Gulley

District 17, Jeff Wamboldt

District 18, Monica M. Yuhas

District 19, Sandra Beth

District 20, Sharon Pomaville

District 21, Mark Nordigian

District 22, Erin Decker

District 23, Kim Lewis

City

Kenosha City Council

Alderpersons earn $6,000 annually

District 1, Eric Haugaard

District 2, Bill Siel

District 3, Jan Michalski

District 4, Holly Kangas

District 5, Rocco LaMacchia

District 6, David Paff

District 7, Shayna Griffin

District 8, Bruce Fox

District 9, Keith Rosenberg

District 10, Anthony Kennedy

District 11, Rollin Pizzala

District 12, Mitchell Pedersen

District 13, Curt Wilson

District 14, Dan Prozanski

District 15, Jack Rose

District 16, Dominic Ruffalo

District 17, David Bogdala

Villages

Bristol

Two trustee seats, Chris Leker and Carolyn Owens, $5,775 annually

Paddock Lake

Three trustee seats, Barbara Brenner, Robert Spencer, Gloria Walter, $3,000 annually

Pleasant Prairie

Two trustee seats, Mike Pollocoff, 5300 86th Place; and Brock Williamson, 10571 59th Ave.; $6,200 annually.

Salem Lakes

Three trustee seats, Dennis Faber, Ron Gandt, Bill Hopkins, $7,500 annually

Somers

Three trustee seats, Karl Ostby, Benjamin R. Harbach, Joe Smith, $6,000 annually

Twin Lakes

Two trustee seats, Bill Kaskin, Jeremy Knoll, $6,000 annually

Towns

Brighton

No seats up for election.

Randall

Supervisor No. 2, Paula A. Soderman, $4,635 annually

Supervisor No. 4, Nancy A. Kemp, $4635 annually

Somers

Supervisor No. 2, James Armes, $6,000 annually

Wheatland

No seats up for election.

School Boards

Brighton

One seat, Doug Shulski, $1,500 per year

Bristol

Two seats, Stephanie Butenhoff and Michael Saad, salary information not available

Kenosha Unified

Board members earn $6,500 annually, including the president

Three seats, Tony Garcia, Atifa Robinson and Rebecca Stevens

Lakewood School

Two seats, Amanda Hahn and Kathy Ticha, $1,700 for members; $1,900 for president annually

Paris School

Two seats, Dennis Hrupka and Deanna Krumm, $1,500 annually

Randall

One seat, Kelly James-Piccolo, $2,000 annually

Riverview School

Two seats, James Walker and Mike Gentile, $1,900 annually

Salem School District

Two seats, Steve Brown and Ted Goergen, $100 per regular board meeting

Trevor-Wilmot

One seat, Eric Themanson, $1,500 annually

Westosha Central

Annual salary dependent upon position: Officer (president, vice president, clerk, treasurer) $2,790; regular member: $2,570.

Area A, Jeff Kinzler

Area B, Steve Richter

Area C, one-year term, Jay Nutting

Area E, Bill Lois

Wheatland Center

Two seats, Chris Serak and Kenneth Humphrey, $1,850 annually

Wilmot High School

Two seats, Laurie DeMoon and vacant seat, $2,500 annually

Terry Flores and Dan Truttschel contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0