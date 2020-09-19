 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Fill the Truck' at Festival Foods benefits veterans organization
View Comments
top story

'Fill the Truck' at Festival Foods benefits veterans organization

{{featured_button_text}}

The Pleasant Prairie Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary hosted a “Fill the Truck” fundraiser on Saturday.

The organization, joined by VFW Post 1865, held a food drive Saturday at Festival Foods in Somers. They helped fill up a truck to benefit Veterans Outreach in Racine.

Additional donations can be made by contacting Auxiliary President Kim McWilliams at 815-999- 9214.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: 2020 State of Education Address

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert