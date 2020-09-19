'Fill the Truck' at Festival Foods benefits veterans organization

The Pleasant Prairie Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary hosted a “Fill the Truck” fundraiser on Saturday.
The organization, joined by VFW Post 1865, held a food drive Saturday at Festival Foods in Somers. They helped fill up a truck to benefit Veterans Outreach in Racine.
Additional donations can be made by contacting Auxiliary President Kim McWilliams at 815-999- 9214.
