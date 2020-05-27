Filling a need: Kenosha tavern to host blood drive

Temperature checks and health screenings, already standard procedure for blood donation, also will be in place, Chalsma noted.

Special logistics may mean Versiti staff will not set up as much equipment as it would for a regular drive, and there may not be as many donors as usual, she said.

As a first-time blood drive at Coins, the number of those participating are unknown, but Chalsma plans to send eight blood center staff to handle an estimated 50 to 60 prospective donors.

Chalsma noted that on June 15 Coins and its sister bar, Duke's Country Saloon, 2324 18th St., will host a blood drive to replace an annual blood drive normally organized by local churches.

Gascoigne said that a special seating area would be available for blood donors, as well as a bag lunch containing "something from the grill," chips and soda.

Although the blood drive is a first, hosting benefit fundraisers is not new to the taverns, said Gascoigne. "That’s what we do is charity," he said.

"We’re really excited," Chalsma said. "This is an opportunity to provide education to the community as to why it's important to donate blood and that blood donation is an essential activity."