Final farewells to those who died in 2021

English novelist George Eliot once wrote, “Our dead are never dead to us, until we have forgotten them.”

She may have been right. In 2021, the community lost a number of souls, some of whom made the kind of impact we are unlikely to forget. Here are some of them.

John Fountain Jr.Lifelong education administrator, John Fountain Jr. died Jan. 11, at age 77. Fountain served KUSD for over 23 years in positions including assistant principal at Lincoln Junior High and principal at Grewenow Elementary. In retirement he served as a KUSD board member and as an adjunct professor at Cardinal Stritch University.

Joyce WestermanFamed women’s baseball player, Joyce Westerman died Jan. 18 at age 95. Born in Pleasant Prairie she played eight seasons with the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. In 1988, she and other players were honored in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. She also participated in the 1991 film, “A League of Their Own.”

Judy RossowJudy Rossow, former owner of the Copy Shop, Downtown Kenosha, died March 20 at age 82. A booster of Downtown redevelopment, she led the charge to save the Rhode Opera House and served as a county supervisor. She was also a longtime employee of Meals on Wheels.

Edna “Kay” WikelChurch, community and social activist, Edna “Kay” Wikel died Aug. 9 at age 78. Wikel’s involvements included helping establish Bradford Unitarian Universalist Church, and active support for Planned Parenthood, the Shalom Center and the Coalition for Dismantling Racine.

John HosmanekJohn Hosmanek died Jan. 21 at age 94. Teacher and school administrator for Kenosha Unified School District, he served a as Superintendent of the Kenosha Unified School District from 1979 to 1989. He also initiated the Chrysler Trust, which provided assistance for educational pursuits of Chrysler employees and their families.

Gilbert OstmanA teacher at Bradford High School and Bullen Junior High in Kenosha, Gilbert Ostman died Aug. 23 at age 79. He was a member of the Kenosha Unified School District Board from 1999 until 2011. He also worked as a Kenosha County bailiff.

Bernard Englund

Lifelong educator and sports coach for Kenosha Unified School District, Bernard Englund died Oct. 17 at age 78. Englund taught math at Lance Junior High School for six years and math at Tremper High School for 29 years. He coached coached football, basketball and coached track for over 30 years.

Lon Wienke

Lon Wienke, of Twin Lakes, died March 3. He was 65. Wienke was a Kenosha County Board Supervisor, District 23, Kenosha County Fair Board Director from 1985-2019 and past manager, Lakes Area Soccer League Board member, Lakes Area Realtor’s Association member, Committee of the Whole Chairman, and Wisconsin State Fair Association Committee member.

Wanda Lynn Bellow

Wanda Lynn Bellow, 78, of Covington, Tenn., died Nov. 17. She served as Alderman for the City of Kenosha from 1990 until 1997 and briefly served as acting mayor.

Kelly McCormick

On Aug. 16 Kelly McCormick died at age 59. He enjoyed coaching basketball which included his AAU team Kenosha Warriors, CYC, RecPlex and most recently the Tremper Freshman basketball team and little league baseball.

Frank Matrise, Jr.

Kenosha teacher and coach, Frank Matrise Jr. died July 11 at age 55. Matrise taught fourth grade at Frank Elementary for eight years, and later was the Dean of Students at Tremper High School for 21 years. He coached football for 34 years, he was the head coach at Tremper for 19 years and later coached at St. Joseph Catholic Academy.

Ron DeGolier

Ron DeGolier died Aug. 9 at age 78. He managed Hospitality Manor Nursing Home, served as development director at the Kenosha Achievement Center and worked in various roles at the Kenosha YMCA. As a kidney transplant recipient he competed and medaled in the U.S. Transplant Games. In 1994 he organized Kenosha’s international pro-am bicycle races (Food Folks & Spokes) and served as local race director through 2007.

Michael Dean

Michael Dean died Feb. 14 at age 78. A Kenosha native, Dean had a 38-year career as a teacher in Janesville where he was twice named Teacher of the Year. Retiring to Kenosha he was an active volunteer with Kenosha’s museums and worked as a part-time bailiff at the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.