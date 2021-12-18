Final pre-trial hearing set for January for suspect in triple homicide at Somers House

A final pre-trial hearing will be held Jan. 7, in advance of jury selection three days later in the triple homicide at Somers House on April 10.

Rakayo Vinson, 25, is charged with three felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of Cedric Gaston, 24; Atkeem Stevenson, 26; and Kevin Donaldson, 22, all of Kenosha.

Vinson made an appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Thursday morning for a motion hearing. Vinson remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $4 million cash bond.

Court records indicate the jury trial should last about one week. Vinson faces a mandatory life sentence in prison if he's convicted of any of the six felony charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Vinson had been punched by Donaldson earlier in the night by Donaldson and had facial injuries. The bar owner took Vinson to a bathroom and told Donaldson, Gaston and Stevenson to leave.

Vinson then was approached on the patio by Stevenson and Gaston and is alleged to have pulled out a handgun and started shooting, the complaint states.

