Final rally for March Forth for Earth Day this Friday

Climate change rally

Jerry Gulley, left, and Michelle Hoff hold a banner advocating for clean energy sources at Civic Center Park during one of this spring’s March Fourth events held March 4.

 JOE STATES, Kenosha News

The final rally for March Forth to Earth Day will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Immanuel United Methodist 5410 Sheridan Road.

Keir Powell, superintendent of waste and recycling for the City of Kenosha, will talk about the city’s recycling program, how to recycle properly and its importance.

Weather permitting, children will be allowed to operate the garbage truck. There will also be a screening of the short animated film “The Story of Plastic.”

Earth-patterned beach balls will be given to the first 12 families that attend.

Attendees are also invited to bring and share upcycled/repurposed art objects.

Local environmental activists have held noon rallies on Fridays at Civic Center Park since March 4 to call attention to the need to protect the environment.

The climate-awareness series has generated a loyal following, reports organizer Marieta Huff.

“I am amazed by the fortitude of the people that have come out in the cold, windy weather that we have had on Fridays,” she said.

“These 20-25 people are devoted to working to save our environment and believe that each citizen’s actions can have a ripple effect toward positive changes.”

For more information contact Huff at huffmarie@yahoo.com.

