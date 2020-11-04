Final tallies of referendum votes in County, Kenosha and Brighton

Referendums on gerrymandering, federal Medicare and even garbage collection were on ballots Tuesday in various Kenosha County communities.

According to results from the Kenosha County Clerk:

Countywide Referendum — By a margin of more than 3 to 1, County voters said they favor the Wisconsin Legislature creating a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of all district maps at all levels of government: federal, state, county, and municipality, in the State of Wisconsin. Final tally: Yes, 57,202; No 21,239.

City of Kenosha Referendum — City voters, by approximately 78 percent to 22 percent, said they agree that Wisconsin should expand healthcare coverage under BadgerCare by accepting additional federal Medicare funding and providing healthcare coverage to an estimated 82,000 more Wisconsinites. Final tally: Yes, 34,030; No, 9,612.

Town of Brighton Referendum — Residents voted in opposition to the question, “Should the Town of Brighton cease to provide garbage drop-off services at the Town Hall and have townwide curbside pickup for all residents?” Final results showed 632 (63.84 percent) voted no, to 358 (36.16 percent) yes.

