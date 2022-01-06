 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Final weekend for juried show at Anderson Arts Center

Anderson Arts Center

The Anderson Arts Center, on Kenosha’s lakefront, is hosting its Annual Winter Juried Show, open through Jan. 9. There’s also a gift shop on site.

 Liz Snyder

KENOSHA — The “Annual Winter Juried Show” is on display through Sunday, Jan. 9, at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

More than 150 artists responded to the gallery's call for entries, with more than 250 submissions brought in, featuring a variety of media and methods.

Artists came from all over the state of Wisconsin and Illinois to showcase their work in the exhibit, organizers said.

Gallery spaces fill both floors of the historic mansion on Kenosha’s Downtown lakefront.

The show is open theme and open media. Three artists are awarded first, second and third place cash prizes. Also, five of the participating artists will be awarded solo shows.

The exhibition curator is Glen Larson. The show’s juror, William “Doug” Singsen, is an associate professor of art history and director of the general education program at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

