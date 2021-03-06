Final weekend to stream 'Pippin'

The Kenosha Unified School District’s all-virtual theater season continues today and Sunday with the final two streaming performances of the musical “Pippin.”

The show can be streamed online at 7:30 tonight (March 6) and 2 p.m. Sunday (March 7).

“Pippin” — performed at Bradford High School and directed by Holly Stanfield — is a 1972 musical. Bob Fosse directed the original Broadway production, and Ben Vereen won a Tony Award for his portrayal of the Leading Player.

The musical uses the premise of a mysterious performance troupe, led by the Leading Player, to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince searching for meaning and significance.

That premise, Stanfield said, relates well to these COVID-affected times.

“’Pippin’ is a story within a story,” she said, “so we have set ‘Pippin’ in Kenosha. It seemed appropriate to look at the journey young people are taking in our community this year. Their courage, tenacity and spirit have been a bright spot for us in a difficult year.”

COVID-19 — with its social distancing and mask wearing requirements — has resulted in a school theater season like no other.