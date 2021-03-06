Final weekend to stream 'Pippin'

The Kenosha Unified School District’s all-virtual theater season continues today and Sunday with the final two streaming performances of the musical “Pippin.”
The show can be streamed online at 7:30 tonight (March 6) and 2 p.m. Sunday (March 7).
“Pippin” — performed at Bradford High School and directed by Holly Stanfield — is a 1972 musical. Bob Fosse directed the original Broadway production, and Ben Vereen won a Tony Award for his portrayal of the Leading Player.
The musical uses the premise of a mysterious performance troupe, led by the Leading Player, to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince searching for meaning and significance.
That premise, Stanfield said, relates well to these COVID-affected times.
“’Pippin’ is a story within a story,” she said, “so we have set ‘Pippin’ in Kenosha. It seemed appropriate to look at the journey young people are taking in our community this year. Their courage, tenacity and spirit have been a bright spot for us in a difficult year.”
COVID-19 — with its social distancing and mask wearing requirements — has resulted in a school theater season like no other.
This season, all productions will be viewed as live streaming shows, with no in-person audiences. On stage, the students are wearing masks and must try to remain socially distanced while performing together.
That’s a lot of changes, but Holly Stanfield — a veteran Bradford theater teacher — prefers to keep a positive attitude.
Theater, Stanfield said, “is always meaningful — but even more so now.”
The students, she said, “have adapted perfectly to working in masks. We used one style of mask to record the show vocally and masks that are matched their skin tone to take the video recording.”
Working on a show that will be viewed online, as opposed to live in a theater, changes how the action is staged, she said.
“We did think about where possible camera angles would be as we staged the show.”
How to watch: Streaming performances of “Pippin” are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To buy tickets online, go at www.kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets.
Coming up at KUSD: The musical “Quilters,” streaming at 7:30 p.m. March 11-13 and 18-20.