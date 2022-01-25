 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Financial, in-kind donations accepted for survivors of Jan. 17 fire at Saxony Manor

Responding to a call to aid survivors of the Saxony Manor fire in Kenosha, its parent company Mercy Housing and community partners at a Kenosha-area agency aiding older adults are currently accepting monetary aid and in-kind donations of clothing, bedding and other necessities.

To make a financial donation to help residents affected by the Jan. 17 fire go to www.mercyhousing.org/KenoshaSeniors. Checks or cash with a note specifying “Kenosha Seniors” can be mailed to the regional office at:

Resource Development

ATTN: Kenosha Seniors

Mercy Housing Lakefront

120 S. LaSalle St., STE 1915

Chicago, IL 60603

The Rev. James Roemke, pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church in Kenosha, offers prayers for the three residents in Monday's fatal fire at Saxony Manor, 1870 22nd Ave. during a vigil held outside the building Wednesday night, Jan. 19, 2022. About two dozen people attended the vigil, most of them residents who live in other apartments buildings at the site. According to Kenosha fire officials, two of the residents died as a result of the fire and another was discovered dead as a result of reasons not related to the blaze. An investigation continued Wednesday.

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc., which partners with Mercy Housing, is collecting donations of household items for displaced residents through mid-February. They are accepting household items but not furniture or clothing.

People are also reading…

Desired items include newly purchased:

• Bath Towels

• Bedding: comforter, sheets, pillows

• Hygiene Items: full size soap, deodorant, shampoo, toilet paper, lotion

• Cleaning Supplies: dish soap, laundry detergent, towels/sponges, all-purpose cleaner

• Storage containers/Laundry basket/Garbage bucket

• Cookware and dishware: Pots, Pans, Dishes, Utensils, drinking glasses

Donations can be dropped off 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday to Friday at the agency's office at 7730 Sheridan Road Donated items can also drop off by appointment by emailing Katie Oatsvall, Executive Director of KAFASI at koatsvall@kafasi.org directly.

