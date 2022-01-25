Financial, in-kind donations accepted for survivors of Jan. 17 fire at Saxony Manor

Responding to a call to aid survivors of the Saxony Manor fire in Kenosha, its parent company Mercy Housing and community partners at a Kenosha-area agency aiding older adults are currently accepting monetary aid and in-kind donations of clothing, bedding and other necessities.

To make a financial donation to help residents affected by the Jan. 17 fire go to www.mercyhousing.org/KenoshaSeniors. Checks or cash with a note specifying “Kenosha Seniors” can be mailed to the regional office at:

Resource Development

ATTN: Kenosha Seniors

Mercy Housing Lakefront

120 S. LaSalle St., STE 1915

Chicago, IL 60603

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc., which partners with Mercy Housing, is collecting donations of household items for displaced residents through mid-February. They are accepting household items but not furniture or clothing.

Desired items include newly purchased:

• Bath Towels

• Bedding: comforter, sheets, pillows

• Hygiene Items: full size soap, deodorant, shampoo, toilet paper, lotion

• Cleaning Supplies: dish soap, laundry detergent, towels/sponges, all-purpose cleaner

• Storage containers/Laundry basket/Garbage bucket

• Cookware and dishware: Pots, Pans, Dishes, Utensils, drinking glasses

Donations can be dropped off 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday to Friday at the agency's office at 7730 Sheridan Road Donated items can also drop off by appointment by emailing Katie Oatsvall, Executive Director of KAFASI at koatsvall@kafasi.org directly.

