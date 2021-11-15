Fire at apartment complex displaces 11 people, no injuries

A fire caused damage to two apartments on the city’s southwest side Sunday night, displacing at least 11 people.

Kenosha Fire Department personnel responded to the 9:34 p.m. fire that was initially spotted on the balcony of an upper level apartment at 8011 60th Ave. The fire caused extensive damage to two apartments, one upper unit and one lower unit, according to Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder.

The cause and origin of the blaze remained under investigation Monday.

“The fire extended up into the soffit of the roof and then into the attic,” he said. “There were no reports of any injuries.”

At the time of the blaze, the entire apartment complex, consisting of eight units, was evacuated, Schroeder said.

While two of the apartment units were deemed uninhabitable, the American Red Cross was assisting 11 people displaced from four units in the building, according to Justin Kern, Red Cross of Wisconsin communications director.

Kern said the families, including six children, were receiving assistance with “temporary lodging and other essentials like food and basic health needs.”

Kern said the Red Cross continues to work with the property owner to identify all the residents in the building who may need emergency assistance. He said that it is possible more people would be supported with Red Cross services.

Schroeder said the fire was under control at 9:50 p.m. and extinguished about 10 minutes later. Firefighters remained at the scene about three hours for overhauling and cleaning up.

