 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fire at apartment complex displaces 11 people, no injuries

A fire caused damage to two apartments on the city’s southwest side Sunday night, displacing at least 11 people.

Kenosha Fire Department personnel responded to the 9:34 p.m. fire that was initially spotted on the balcony of an upper level apartment at 8011 60th Ave. The fire caused extensive damage to two apartments, one upper unit and one lower unit, according to Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder.

The cause and origin of the blaze remained under investigation Monday.

“The fire extended up into the soffit of the roof and then into the attic,” he said. “There were no reports of any injuries.”

At the time of the blaze, the entire apartment complex, consisting of eight units, was evacuated, Schroeder said.

While two of the apartment units were deemed uninhabitable, the American Red Cross was assisting 11 people displaced from four units in the building, according to Justin Kern, Red Cross of Wisconsin communications director.

Kern said the families, including six children, were receiving assistance with “temporary lodging and other essentials like food and basic health needs.”

Kern said the Red Cross continues to work with the property owner to identify all the residents in the building who may need emergency assistance. He said that it is possible more people would be supported with Red Cross services.

People are also reading…

"COVID arm" is a term experts are using to describe a delayed itchy rash or dull pain following a COVID-19 vaccine. The condition is currently most strongly linked to the Moderna mRNA vaccines but can occur after others. Doctors say that the effect is harmless and people should not let it deter them from getting their second dose of the vaccine. The symptoms can appear after a week since someone received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Symptoms include redness, swelling, tenderness or a skin rash eight or more days after receiving the injection. Researchers say that the reaction should fade by itself after four or five days. Researchers say that less than 1% of those involved in early trials of the Moderna vaccine developed a raised or itchy rash.

Schroeder said the fire was under control at 9:50 p.m. and extinguished about 10 minutes later. Firefighters remained at the scene about three hours for overhauling and cleaning up.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert