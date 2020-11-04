 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire at Wheatland Center School damages janitor's closet
View Comments
topical alert top story

Fire at Wheatland Center School damages janitor's closet

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire at Wheatland Center School damages janitor's closet

Firefighters and onlookers stand outside Wheatland Center School, where a fire was reported in a janitor's closet Wednesday night. Damage was reported as minimal and no injuries were reported. 

 TERRY FLORES,

WHEATLAND — A fire damaged a janitor's closet at Wheatland Center School late Wednesday afternoon.

Wheatland Fire Chief Louis Denko said a battery charger atop a tool box inside the closet overheated and ignited causing the fire. Mutual aid from multiple surrounding departments was called as a precaution due to the type of structure involved, Denko said.

The fire at the school, 6606 368th Ave. (Highway O), was reported at 5:27 p.m. and was extinguished in minutes, Denko said. Damage was contained to the closet and was described as minor.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kids Club, a childcare provider, was on site at the time of the fire. Staff and one child evacuated the building when the alarm sounded, according to Wheatland District Administrator Marty McGinley. No injuries were reported. McGinley said crews would evaluate air quality but said he expected school to be back in session on Thursday. Parents were to be updated Wednesday night through electronic voice messaging.

The school is located about a mile south of Highway 50 and a mile west of New Munster, about eight miles south of Burlington.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC Administrator on Election Results

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert