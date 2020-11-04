Fire at Wheatland Center School damages janitor's closet

WHEATLAND — A fire damaged a janitor's closet at Wheatland Center School late Wednesday afternoon.

Wheatland Fire Chief Louis Denko said a battery charger atop a tool box inside the closet overheated and ignited causing the fire. Mutual aid from multiple surrounding departments was called as a precaution due to the type of structure involved, Denko said.

The fire at the school, 6606 368th Ave. (Highway O), was reported at 5:27 p.m. and was extinguished in minutes, Denko said. Damage was contained to the closet and was described as minor.

Kids Club, a childcare provider, was on site at the time of the fire. Staff and one child evacuated the building when the alarm sounded, according to Wheatland District Administrator Marty McGinley. No injuries were reported. McGinley said crews would evaluate air quality but said he expected school to be back in session on Thursday. Parents were to be updated Wednesday night through electronic voice messaging.

The school is located about a mile south of Highway 50 and a mile west of New Munster, about eight miles south of Burlington.

