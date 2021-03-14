Fire causes $50,000 damage to home in Pleasant Prairie; no one injured

The home could not be occupied following the blaze as gas and electric service was turned off, a standard practice during fires, Wilkinson said. He said the displaced residents of the home indicated to fire officials they had family and friends who would be assisting them with temporary housing.

“Once an electrician certifies all repairs pertaining to the electrical has been made, and the gas is secure, they can contact We Energies to turn it back on,” he said. “They would work with their insurance company to determine when they can occupy it again.”

Firefighters had the blaze contained within an hour, but crews were on scene for two hours. The county’s fire investigation task force also responded and was on scene for about an hour, Wilkinson said.

Apartment building fire in Zion

Meanwhile, south across the state line, firefighters in Zion responded to a fire shortly before 8 p.m. at an apartment building in the 2500 block of Galilee Avenue.

The fire displaced two families totaling nine people, two who were assisted by medical staff on scene, according to Zion Battalion Chief Jason Messick. The two occupants were assessed for smoke inhalation and declined further medical treatment. The Red Cross was assisting the displaced families.