Fire causes $50,000 damage to home in Pleasant Prairie; no one injured

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Fire officials on Sunday continued to investigate a blaze at a home that displaced two residents and caused $50,000 damage to the house on the village’s southwest side Saturday night.
Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue responded to the 7:10 p.m. structure fire at 8552 122nd St. when a resident called about smoke in the home’s attic, according to Assistant Chief Dave Wilkinson. The secluded property, nestled behind many trees, is just east of Highway H at 122nd Street, north of the Illinois-Wisconsin border.
Wilkinson said both residents were inside the home at the time of the fire and heard a loud sound coming from the chimney, smelled smoke and took a look in the attic.
“As soon as they saw the smoke they called 911 and evacuated the home,” he said.
No one was injured.
Due to the lack of hydrants in the immediate area, the village fire department requested the assistance of tender from Newport Township (Ill.) Fire Protection District along with mutual aid from more than a dozen fire departments from surrounding communities.
“There are hydrants on 88th Avenue but as you go down that road and curve back to this home we didn’t have access, so we knew we were going to have to shuttle water a short distance to it,” he said.
The department set up portable tanks filled with water, which the fire engine used to draw water for firefighters battling the blaze at the scene. Wilkinson said there were a total of five tenders called to the scene. About 6,000 to 10,000 gallons of water was used to put out the fire, he said.
“They (other tenders) were ready to bring up water, but we ended up not using them,” he said.
Among the other agencies responding included fire crews from Kenosha; Zion Ill.;Winthrop Harbor, Ill.;Beach Park, Ill.; Somers; Paris; Village of Salem Lakes; Gurnee, Ill.; Waukegan, Ill.; Libertyville, Ill.;Bristol; South Shore (Mount Pleasant); and the Racine Fire Bells
Not suspicious
Wilkinson said the cause was still under investigation, but did not appear to be suspicious “We’re still trying to narrow down the specific cause of the fire,” he said.
The fire caused “significant damage” to the west side of the home.
“The damage was primarily on the west walls of the home adjacent to the fireplace and the chimney going up the side of the house on the interior,” Wilkinson said. “Roughly, it’s about $50,000 worth of damage. It is still fully secured in standing and very repairable.”
Several items, including paintings, photographs and electrical equipment were salvaged from the scene by firefighters.
The home could not be occupied following the blaze as gas and electric service was turned off, a standard practice during fires, Wilkinson said. He said the displaced residents of the home indicated to fire officials they had family and friends who would be assisting them with temporary housing.
“Once an electrician certifies all repairs pertaining to the electrical has been made, and the gas is secure, they can contact We Energies to turn it back on,” he said. “They would work with their insurance company to determine when they can occupy it again.”
Firefighters had the blaze contained within an hour, but crews were on scene for two hours. The county’s fire investigation task force also responded and was on scene for about an hour, Wilkinson said.
Apartment building fire in Zion
Meanwhile, south across the state line, firefighters in Zion responded to a fire shortly before 8 p.m. at an apartment building in the 2500 block of Galilee Avenue.
The fire displaced two families totaling nine people, two who were assisted by medical staff on scene, according to Zion Battalion Chief Jason Messick. The two occupants were assessed for smoke inhalation and declined further medical treatment. The Red Cross was assisting the displaced families.
While mutual aid was also called for in Zion, because of the fire at the same time in Pleasant Prairie, many mutual aid companies were already committed and not available to assist, according to a department release. Engines from Zio, Beach Park, Winthop Harbor and Waukegan were joined by Change of Quarters Engines responding from Kenosha and North Chicago in the effort.