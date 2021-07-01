Fire causes minor structural damage to home in White Caps; no injuries

A fire that apparently began inside a recycling bin burned up siding, causing damage to part of the roof of a home in the White Caps subdivision Thursday night.

The fire was reported at 7:37 p.m. and firefighters arriving at the home at 9515 68th Street saw fire coming from the north side of the building, according to Battalion Chief Jeff Johnson of the Kenosha Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters had the blaze “knocked down” within the first five minutes and stayed to on scene about 15 minutes, said Johnson. Fire investigators remained at the home for about 30 to 45 minutes.

The home’s residents were not present during the fire having left around 6 p.m., Johnson said. The homeowner arrived on the scene later to speak with fire officials.

“It looks like it started possibly in one of the recycling bins,” Johnson said. “We think it started there. There was recycling bin that was melted down to nothing … you could just see a blue tint in the ground. The dumpsters turn in to really small entities when they burn up.”

The receptacle had been at side of the house.