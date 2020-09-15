Fire damage from unrest hits $11 million

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The civil unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer last month has kept the city of Kenosha on edge the last several weeks.

And the official damage reports are just starting to be known.

Fire Chief Charles Leipzig told the Police and Fire Commission on Tuesday that the total fire loss in the days immediately after the Sunday, Aug. 23, incident reached more than $11 million — to be exact, $11,119,615.

It’s safe to say it’s been a most challenging time for everyone, Leipzig said.

“It’s been a very difficult past month,” he said. “We have a record fire loss and some injuries as a result of the current events. ... You’re looking at $11 million in fire loss. To put into context, that’s three years of fire loss for us in the span of about a week. And we also sent some people to the hospital. It has not been a very pleasant month.”

Leipzig added that it’s his wish that the public and the commission take in all the available information before passing any judgment about how the situation was handled.