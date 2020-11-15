Fire damages kitchen in Salem Lakes; no one injured

SALEM LAKES -- Fire in a kitchen damaged a home, forcing a family to flee late Saturday, according to authorities.

The fire occurred at about 11:30 p.m. at 305 W. Chestnut St., just east of the Fox River, according to Sgt. David Zoerner, of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. No one was injured.

“The (residents) did their best to put it out but they couldn’t get it (out),” he said.

Salem Lakes Fire Department Assistant Chief James Lejcar said there was heavy smoke when firefighters arrived at the scene. A man and a woman and their 5-month-old baby had already fled the home along with their three cats. The Red Cross coordinated sheltering for the family early Sunday.

"There was cooking going on in an electric stove. They were deep-fat frying," he said. Lejcar said fire caused smoke damage throughout the home and that the kitchen and an adjoining hallway were "a total loss."

Damage was estimated at $65,000 to $75,000, he said.

"Some of the bedroom contents were not as damaged because of closed doors. Closed doors saved a majority of the home's contents. Closing doors make the difference," he said. Lejcar said the home also had smoke detectors and all were working.